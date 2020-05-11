Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/11/2020 | 03:16am EDT
Stocks Rise on Hopes of Economic Recovery

Global stock indexes mostly rose, as investors continued to focus on the potential for a recovery in business activity in the months ahead, and to look beyond recent grim economic data. 

 
Economy Week Ahead: Inflation, GDP, Retail Sales

Economic data from the world's largest economies this week will again reflect impact of the coronavirus. 

 
Boris Johnson Unveils Plan to Ease U.K. Lockdown

The British prime minister said the U.K. would take some small steps this week in easing the lockdown. 

 
Democrats Push Ahead With Virus Plan Amid Break in Talks

House Democrats are pushing to complete their next coronavirus aid proposal this week, but talks with the White House and the Republican-controlled Senate are on ice. 

 
U.S. to Accuse China of Attempts to Hack Coronavirus Research

The Trump administration is planning to issue a warning that hackers tied to the Chinese government are attempting to pilfer information from U.S. researchers working on the race to develop a coronavirus vaccine. 

 
States Look to Boost Testing as Some Countries Report Resurgence in Cases

State leaders across the U.S. sought to increase testing for the coronavirus. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo unveiled twice-a-week testing for nursing-home workers: "This virus uses nursing homes," he said. "They are ground zero." 

 
China's PBOC Vows More Measures to Support Virus-Hit Economy

China's PBOC reiterated that it will continue to push for interest-rate reforms to lower funding costs for the real economy, especially small businesses 

 
Despite Recent Bets, Fed Isn't Likely to Consider Negative Interest Rates

Federal Reserve officials are unlikely to consider using negative interest rates to stimulate economic growth after concluding the tool's clear costs outweigh its uncertain benefits. 

 
America's Smallest Stocks Are Staging a Comeback

Shares of small U.S. companies are racing higher, stirring a debate among investors about how much longer the stock market can keep rallying despite grim economic news. 

 
U.S. Budget Deficit Hit $737 Billion in April, CBO Says

Federal spending and budget deficits soared in April as the government raced to counter the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:30aLondon stocks gain as 'careful' UK easing begins
RE
03:26aNissan's China sales grew 1.1% in April as market recovered
RE
03:24aUK mourners choosing simpler funerals in COVID crisis - Dignity
RE
03:24aChina Car Sales Bounced Back a Bit in April
DJ
03:18aAngloGold Ashanti boosts cash flow despite production loss
RE
03:16aBritain, EU start penultimate round of talks before key deadline
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:14aGEORGIA HEALTHCARE : GHG signs US$ 25 million loan agreement with EBRD
PU
03:13aSouth Africa's Vodacom FY earnings up 8.9%
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : Washington in talks with chipmakers about building U.S. factories
2NESTLÉ S.A. : NESTLE S A : Arabica coffee growers see harvest delays, possible losses due to coronavirus
3SONY CORPORATION : After the triumph of Animal Crossing, a thin pipeline for Nintendo
4WH GROUP LIMITED : As U.S. meat workers fall sick and supplies dwindle, exports to China soar
5HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA : HENKEL : 1Q Sales Fell Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group