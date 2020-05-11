Stocks Slip to Start the Week

Global stocks mostly fell as investors weighed the benefits of reviving economic activity against the risk of a resurgence in the coronavirus as lockdowns are lifted that could lead to renewed restrictions.

Pandemic Sparks Slump in Electricity Prices

Wall Street trading floors have emptied. Spring has arrived north of the equator. Oil and gas markets have cratered. The result is a precipitous decline in electricity prices.

Factories Close for Good as Pandemic Cuts Demand

Factory furloughs across the U.S. are becoming permanent closings, a sign of the heavy damage the coronavirus pandemic and shutdowns are exerting on the industrial economy.

Wall Street Bets Virus Meltdown Gives Landlords a Chance to Grow

Investors are flocking to America's mega landlords, drawn by signs the companies owning huge pools of rental houses are weathering the economic shutdown far better than feared.

The Coronavirus Sees China's Local Governments Binge on Off-the-Books Debt

China's regional bosses are ramping up infrastructure spending, falling back on an old remedy to boost economic activity as the coronavirus pandemic curbs consumption and industrial production.

U.S. Coronavirus Deaths Near 80,000 as Push to Reopen Expands

As the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus pandemic approached 80,000, senior White House officials over the weekend urged state governors to take steps toward restarting commerce as the economic wreckage mounted from lockdowns.

As Lockdown Eases, India's Migrant Workers Begin to Head Home

Millions are struggling with whether to stay put in crowded cities or return to their home villages, a question that could determine both how quickly the country's economy recovers and how widely the coronavirus spreads.

China's PBOC Vows More Measures to Support Virus-Hit Economy

China's PBOC reiterated that it will continue to push for interest-rate reforms to lower funding costs for the real economy, especially small businesses

The Emerging-Market Debt Trap

Emerging-market debt sold off aggressively in March and has recovered less than other asset classes. It remains cheap for good reasons.