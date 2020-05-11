U.S. Stocks Waver to Start the Week

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 traded near flat as investors weighed the benefits of reviving economic activity against the risk of a resurgence in the coronavirus as lockdowns are lifted.

Fed's Evans Says It Is 'Reasonable' to Assume Return to Growth in Second Half

'For a baseline outlook, it's reasonable to assume a legitimate return to growth in the second half of 2020 and into 2021,' the Chicago Federal Reserve leader said.

Fed Survey Finds Big Deterioration in Consumer Views

Americans' outlook for the job market and personal finances suffered substantial deterioration in April, new data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York showed.

Why the Economic Recovery Will Be More of a 'Swoosh' Than V-Shaped

Until recently, policy makers and corporate executives were hoping for a V-shaped economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic: a short, sharp collapse followed by a bounce back to previrus levels of activity. Now, many expect a "swoosh" recovery.

Pandemic Sparks Slump in Electricity Prices

Wall Street trading floors have emptied. Spring has arrived north of the equator. Oil and gas markets have cratered. The result is a precipitous decline in electricity prices.

Oil Prices Swing After Saudi Arabia Deepens Supply Cuts

The swings came after the Saudi news agency said the kingdom will lower its June oil supply to 7.5 million barrels a day, adding another 1 million barrels a day to its existing production cuts.

Saudi Arabia Imposes Austerity Measures as Its Economy Founders

The kingdom said it would triple its value-added tax rate and eliminate allowances for state workers, adopting austerity measures aimed at boosting state finances battered by the coronavirus and lower oil prices.

Factories Close for Good as Pandemic Cuts Demand

Factory furloughs across the U.S. are becoming permanent closings, a sign of the heavy damage the coronavirus pandemic and shutdowns are exerting on the industrial economy.

Wall Street Bets Virus Meltdown Gives Landlords a Chance to Grow

Investors are flocking to America's mega landlords, drawn by signs the companies owning huge pools of rental houses are weathering the economic shutdown far better than feared.

The Coronavirus Sees China's Local Governments Binge on Off-the-Books Debt

China's regional bosses are ramping up infrastructure spending, falling back on an old remedy to boost economic activity as the coronavirus pandemic curbs consumption and industrial production.