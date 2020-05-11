Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/11/2020 | 01:16pm EDT
U.S. Stocks Waver to Start the Week

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 traded near flat as investors weighed the benefits of reviving economic activity against the risk of a resurgence in the coronavirus as lockdowns are lifted. 

 
Fed's Evans Says It Is 'Reasonable' to Assume Return to Growth in Second Half

'For a baseline outlook, it's reasonable to assume a legitimate return to growth in the second half of 2020 and into 2021,' the Chicago Federal Reserve leader said. 

 
Fed Survey Finds Big Deterioration in Consumer Views

Americans' outlook for the job market and personal finances suffered substantial deterioration in April, new data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York showed. 

 
Why the Economic Recovery Will Be More of a 'Swoosh' Than V-Shaped

Until recently, policy makers and corporate executives were hoping for a V-shaped economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic: a short, sharp collapse followed by a bounce back to previrus levels of activity. Now, many expect a "swoosh" recovery. 

 
Pandemic Sparks Slump in Electricity Prices

Wall Street trading floors have emptied. Spring has arrived north of the equator. Oil and gas markets have cratered. The result is a precipitous decline in electricity prices. 

 
Oil Prices Swing After Saudi Arabia Deepens Supply Cuts

The swings came after the Saudi news agency said the kingdom will lower its June oil supply to 7.5 million barrels a day, adding another 1 million barrels a day to its existing production cuts. 

 
Saudi Arabia Imposes Austerity Measures as Its Economy Founders

The kingdom said it would triple its value-added tax rate and eliminate allowances for state workers, adopting austerity measures aimed at boosting state finances battered by the coronavirus and lower oil prices. 

 
Factories Close for Good as Pandemic Cuts Demand

Factory furloughs across the U.S. are becoming permanent closings, a sign of the heavy damage the coronavirus pandemic and shutdowns are exerting on the industrial economy. 

 
Wall Street Bets Virus Meltdown Gives Landlords a Chance to Grow

Investors are flocking to America's mega landlords, drawn by signs the companies owning huge pools of rental houses are weathering the economic shutdown far better than feared. 

 
The Coronavirus Sees China's Local Governments Binge on Off-the-Books Debt

China's regional bosses are ramping up infrastructure spending, falling back on an old remedy to boost economic activity as the coronavirus pandemic curbs consumption and industrial production.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.02% 24321.81 Delayed Quote.-14.74%
NASDAQ 100 1.07% 9319.671331 Delayed Quote.4.22%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.05% 9217.573967 Delayed Quote.0.08%
S&P 500 0.33% 2939.12 Delayed Quote.-9.32%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:06pEgypt Gets $2.77 Billion IMF Loan as Coronavirus Hurts Economy
DJ
01:59p$15 TRILLION AND COUNTING : global stimulus so far
RE
01:55pBSA BUSINESS SOFTWARE ALLIANCE : Pandemic Highlighting the Importance of Digital Trade, Could Spur WTO Talks
PU
01:55pAfreximbank Cancels 2020 Annual Meeting Side Events due to COVID-19 | Shareholders to Consider 27th Annual Meeting Resolutions by Correspondence
PU
01:55pCorrection to Neiman Marcus Article
DJ
01:41pOklahoma oil regulators hear arguments on output cuts
RE
01:39pUK issues guidance for employers as lockdown cautiously eased
RE
01:39pCanada to be lender of last resort for big companies like airlines and oil producers
RE
01:35pS&P 500 edges higher as tech, healthcare shares shine
RE
01:34pNEW BREAKTHROUGHS IN ECONOMY, TRADE, SCIENTIFIC RESEARCH & OTHER FIELDS LIKELY TO EMERGE POST COVID SCENARIO : Dr Jitendra Singh
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Baader Bank reiterates its Buy rating
2ARCELORMITTAL : ArcelorMittal announces proposed common shares and mandatorily convertible subordinated notes ..
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : Washington in talks with chipmakers about building U.S. factories
4HALFORDS GROUP PLC : HALFORDS : shares soar after Britons told cycle to work as lockdown eases
5HENNES & MAURITZ : H&M : Downgraded from Neutral to Sell by Goldman Sachs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group