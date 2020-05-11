Fed's Evans Says It Is 'Reasonable' for Return to Growth in Second Half

Chicago Federal Reserve leader Charles Evans said growth could come back to the economy with sufficient progress on virus testing and a decline in social distancing.

Never Say Never on Negative Rates

Futures markets imply the Federal Reserve will end up taking interest rates negative. Investors should be careful not to view that as an inevitability. But neither should they think it impossible.

U.S. Stocks Waver to Start the Week

U.S. stocks swung between small gains and losses as investors weighed the benefits of reopening the economy against concerns that such steps could lead to fresh waves of coronavirus infections and renewed lockdowns.

Fed Survey Finds Big Deterioration in Consumer Views

Americans' outlook for the job market and personal finances suffered substantial deterioration in April, new data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York showed.

Economists Now Expect Recovery Will Be More of a 'Swoosh' Than V-Shaped

Until recently, policy makers and corporate executives were hoping for a V-shaped economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic: a short, sharp collapse followed by a bounce back to previrus levels of activity. Now, many expect a "swoosh" recovery.

Investment Between U.S. and China Falls

Investment between the U.S. and China is off to a weak start in 2020 and could worsen, according to a report published Monday.

Pandemic Sparks Slump in Electricity Prices

Wall Street trading floors have emptied. Spring has arrived north of the equator. Oil and gas markets have cratered. The result is a precipitous decline in electricity prices.

Oil Prices Swing After Saudi Arabia Deepens Supply Cuts

The swings came after the Saudi news agency said the kingdom will lower its June oil supply to 7.5 million barrels a day, adding another 1 million barrels a day to its existing production cuts.

Saudi Arabia Imposes Austerity Measures as Its Economy Founders

The kingdom said it would triple its value-added tax rate and eliminate allowances for state workers, adopting austerity measures aimed at boosting state finances battered by the coronavirus and lower oil prices.

Factories Close for Good as Pandemic Cuts Demand

Factory furloughs across the U.S. are becoming permanent closings, a sign of the heavy damage the coronavirus pandemic and shutdowns are exerting on the industrial economy.