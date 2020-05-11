NY Fed Says It Will Start Buying ETFs

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York said Monday that starting Tuesday one of its emergency market support facilities will begin buying corporate-bond exchange-traded funds, in a notable expansion of the central bank's efforts to support the economy and financial system in the coronavirus crisis.

China Industrial Deflation Worsened in April

China's producer-price index, a gauge of factory-gate prices, fell deeper into deflation in April as manufacturers continued to suffer from the coronavirus pandemic shocks that crimped demand at home and abroad.

Economists Expect Recovery Will Be More of a 'Swoosh' Than V-Shaped

Until recently, policy makers and corporate executives were hoping for a V-shaped economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic: a short, sharp collapse followed by a bounce back to previrus levels of activity. Now, many expect a "swoosh" recovery.

Never Say Never on Negative Rates

Futures markets imply the Federal Reserve will end up taking interest rates negative. Investors should be careful not to view that as an inevitability. But neither should they think it impossible.

Australian Companies Remained Deeply Pessimistic in April

Overall business conditions are now deeply negative in all industries outside of mining, according to a survey by the National Australia Bank. Business confidence improved in April, but remains well below the trough of the country's last recession in the early 1990s.

Fed's Evans Says It Is 'Reasonable' for Return to Growth in Second Half

Chicago Federal Reserve leader Charles Evans said growth could come back to the economy with sufficient progress on virus testing and a decline in social distancing.

Investment Between U.S. and China Falls

Investment between the U.S. and China is off to a weak start in 2020 and could worsen, according to a report published Monday.

Saudi Arabia Imposes Austerity Measures as Its Economy Founders

The kingdom said it would triple its value-added tax rate and eliminate allowances for state workers, adopting austerity measures aimed at boosting state finances battered by the coronavirus and lower oil prices.

Oil Prices Fall as Demand Concerns Outweigh Supply Cuts

Oil prices closed lower after a volatile session, pausing a recent rebound even after Saudi Arabia and other producers said they will deepen supply cuts to support beleaguered energy markets.

Fed Survey Finds Big Deterioration in Consumer Views

Americans' outlook for the job market and personal finances suffered substantial deterioration in April, new data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York showed.