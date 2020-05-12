Global Stocks Retreat

International markets fell modestly Tuesday, as investors continued to assess the risks governments face as they attempt to reopen their economies.

China Economic Data Indicate V-Shaped Recovery Is Unlikely

China's factory-gate prices contracted in April, falling by the steepest margin in four years, as manufacturers struggled with deflationary pressures from the coronavirus pandemic, which has crimped demand both at home and abroad.

Democrats See Stimulus Bill by Friday at Earliest

House lawmakers work to finalize the coronavirus package amid disagreements with the Senate and White House.

Oil Prices Fall as Demand Concerns Outweigh Supply Cuts

Oil prices closed lower after a volatile session, pausing a recent rebound even after Saudi Arabia and other producers said they will deepen supply cuts to support beleaguered energy markets.

Fed's Evans Says It Is 'Reasonable' for Return to Growth in Second Half

Chicago Federal Reserve leader Charles Evans said growth could come back to the economy with sufficient progress on virus testing and a decline in social distancing.

Public Pension-Fund Losses Set Record in First Quarter

The public pension plans lost a median 13.2% in the three months ended March 31.

Investment Between U.S. and China Falls

Investment between the U.S. and China is off to a weak start in 2020 and could worsen, according to a report published Monday.

NY Fed Says It Will Start Buying ETFs

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York said Monday that starting Tuesday one of its emergency market support facilities will begin buying corporate-bond exchange-traded funds, in a notable expansion of the central bank's efforts to support the economy and financial system in the coronavirus crisis.

Economists Expect Recovery Will Be More of a 'Swoosh' Than V-Shaped

Until recently, policy makers and corporate executives were hoping for a V-shaped economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic: a short, sharp collapse followed by a bounce back to previrus levels of activity. Now, many expect a "swoosh" recovery.

Never Say Never on Negative Rates

Futures markets imply the Federal Reserve will end up taking interest rates negative. Investors should be careful not to view that as an inevitability. But neither should they think it impossible.