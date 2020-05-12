U.S. Stocks Tick Higher as Volatility Declines

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 traded slightly higher after data showed U.S. inflation softened in April.

Fed's Harker: Economy Recovery Likely to Be Uneven

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said the U.S. economy's eventual recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic is likely to be uneven, which could cause problems for the financial system.

Consumer Prices Post Biggest Drop Since Last Recession

U.S. consumer prices in April posted their largest monthly decline since the last recession after energy prices collapsed and efforts to contain the new coronavirus disrupted demand for a wide array of goods and services.

JPMorgan Extends Banking Services to Bitcoin Exchanges

JPMorgan Chase has taken on two well-known bitcoin exchanges, Coinbase and Gemini Trust, as banking customers, say people familiar with the matter, the first time the bank has accepted clients from the cryptocurrency industry.

Their Ship Came in as Oil Prices Crashed

Oil contango is easing and signals that storage companies have seen their peak profitability.

Private-Equity Firms Stand to Get Direct U.S. Development Investments

A federal agency that helps finance development projects in underserved parts of the world plans to begin committing capital-not just loans-to private-equity firms later this year.

Public Pension-Fund Losses Set Record in First Quarter

The public pension plans lost a median 13.2% in the three months ended March 31, slightly more than in the fourth quarter of 2008.

As Countries Ease Coronavirus Lockdowns, New Cases Emerge

New clusters of coronavirus infections cropped up in some countries that have loosened lockdowns, as more governors across the U.S. detailed plans to reopen their states' economies.

ESG Investing Shines in Market Turmoil, With Help From Big Tech

Funds focused on socially responsible investing have been a rare bright spot in this year's market meltdown, the latest evidence that the practice is more than a bull-market trend.