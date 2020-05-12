Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

05/12/2020 | 05:16pm EDT
Economy Has Likely Bottomed, Poised for Rebound, Says Fed's Barkin

The Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond president believes the U.S. economy is probably at its lowest point in the coronavirus crisis. 

 
U.S. Stocks Extend Fall as Dow Drops More Than 450 Points

U.S. stocks tumbled, giving up modest gains in a selloff that picked up momentum in the afternoon. 

 
Fauci, Other Top Health Officials Urge More Testing Before Easing Lockdowns

In a Senate hearing, top Trump administration health officials stressed the need to expand testing and move with caution before easing coronavirus lockdowns. 

 
Farmers Swap Soybeans for Corn as Coronavirus Scrambles Demand

Some farmers are shifting acres from corn to soybeans this year, a reversal that reflects the coronavirus pandemic's broad impact on demand for many agricultural products. 

 
Fed's Harker: Economy Recovery Likely to Be Uneven

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said the U.S. economy's eventual recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic is likely to be uneven, which could cause problems for the financial system. 

 
Specter of Deflation Rises Again

Supply-chain snarls are boosting certain prices, but the big risk for the U.S. economy is deflation. 

 
JPMorgan Extends Banking Services to Bitcoin Exchanges

JPMorgan Chase has taken on two well-known bitcoin exchanges, Coinbase and Gemini Trust, as banking customers, say people familiar with the matter, the first time the bank has accepted clients from the cryptocurrency industry. 

 
Coronavirus Lockdowns Trigger Big Drop in Consumer Prices

U.S. consumer prices in April posted their largest monthly decline since the last recession after energy prices collapsed and efforts to contain the new coronavirus disrupted demand for a wide array of goods and services. 

 
Their Ship Came in as Oil Prices Crashed

Oil contango is easing and signals that storage companies have seen their peak profitability. 

 
Private-Equity Firms Stand to Get Direct U.S. Development Investments

A federal agency that helps finance development projects in underserved parts of the world plans to begin committing capital-not just loans-to private-equity firms later this year.

