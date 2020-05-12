Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/12/2020 | 09:16pm EDT
Federal Retirement Plan Is Told to Avoid Chinese Stocks

The Labor Department is pressuring the overseer of the federal government's $594 billion Thrift Savings Plan, the nation's largest 401(k)-type plan, to cancel a plan that would allow investment in Chinese stocks. 

 
U.S. Budget Deficit Widened to $1.935 Trillion in 12 Months Through April

The budget deficit soared to a record $1.935 trillion in the 12 months through April as the U.S. ramped up spending and cut taxes to counter the economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
House Democrats Release $3 Trillion Coronavirus Bill

House Democrats released a roughly $3 trillion bill to battle the health and economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic, a sum that would about double what Congress has allocated so far. 

 
Economy Has Likely Bottomed, Poised for Rebound, Says Fed's Barkin

The Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond president believes the U.S. economy is probably at its lowest point in the coronavirus crisis. 

 
Fauci, Other Top Health Officials Emphasize Testing Before Easing Lockdowns

In a Senate hearing, top Trump administration health officials stressed the need to expand testing and move with caution before easing coronavirus lockdowns. 

 
Farmers Swap Soybeans for Corn as Coronavirus Scrambles Demand

Some farmers are shifting acres from corn to soybeans this year, a reversal that reflects the coronavirus pandemic's broad impact on demand for many agricultural products. 

 
Their Ship Came in as Oil Prices Crashed

Oil contango is easing and signals that storage companies have seen their peak profitability. 

 
U.S. Stocks Extend Fall as Dow Drops More Than 450 Points

U.S. stocks tumbled, giving up modest gains in a selloff that picked up momentum in the afternoon. 

 
Specter of Deflation Rises Again

Supply-chain snarls are boosting certain prices, but the big risk for the U.S. economy is deflation. 

 
JPMorgan Extends Banking Services to Bitcoin Exchanges

JPMorgan Chase has taken on two well-known bitcoin exchanges, Coinbase and Gemini Trust, as banking customers, say people familiar with the matter, the first time the bank has accepted clients from the cryptocurrency industry.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:02pEXCLUSIVE : Neiman Marcus creditor calls for deal with Saks Fifth Avenue - letter
RE
09:58pUBER APPROACHES GRUBHUB WITH ACQUISITION OFFER : sources
RE
09:55pCENTAURUS METALS : 2020-05-13 Jaguar Project - More High-Grade Intersections at Onca Preta | 1,484KB
PU
09:50pAUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Transparency in payment times to small businesses
PU
09:50pFurther steep declines in overseas travel in April (Media Release)
PU
09:50pAnnual wage growth slows to 2.1% in March quarter 2020 (Media Release)
PU
09:45pProducer Prices for the Industrial Sector for April 2020
PU
09:45pUNITED STATES NAVY : Naval Research Laboratory Researchers Create Electronic Diodes Beyond 5G Performance
PU
09:45pConsumer Prices for April 2020
PU
09:22pOil falls amid concerns about new viral outbreaks, rise in inventories
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : EXCLUSIVE: U.S. airlines tell crews not to force passengers to wear masks
2TESLA, INC. : TESLA : California county orders closure of Tesla plant
3THYSSENKRUPP AG : THYSSENKRUPP : German economy ministry open to supporting Thyssenkrupp - paper
4FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : reports spike in takedowns of hate speech, terrorism
5LYNAS CORPORATION LIMITED : Aiming to thwart China, U.S. senator pushes rare earths funding bill

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group