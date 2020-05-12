Federal Retirement Plan Is Told to Avoid Chinese Stocks

The Labor Department is pressuring the overseer of the federal government's $594 billion Thrift Savings Plan, the nation's largest 401(k)-type plan, to cancel a plan that would allow investment in Chinese stocks.

U.S. Budget Deficit Widened to $1.935 Trillion in 12 Months Through April

The budget deficit soared to a record $1.935 trillion in the 12 months through April as the U.S. ramped up spending and cut taxes to counter the economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

House Democrats Release $3 Trillion Coronavirus Bill

House Democrats released a roughly $3 trillion bill to battle the health and economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic, a sum that would about double what Congress has allocated so far.

Economy Has Likely Bottomed, Poised for Rebound, Says Fed's Barkin

The Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond president believes the U.S. economy is probably at its lowest point in the coronavirus crisis.

Fauci, Other Top Health Officials Emphasize Testing Before Easing Lockdowns

In a Senate hearing, top Trump administration health officials stressed the need to expand testing and move with caution before easing coronavirus lockdowns.

Farmers Swap Soybeans for Corn as Coronavirus Scrambles Demand

Some farmers are shifting acres from corn to soybeans this year, a reversal that reflects the coronavirus pandemic's broad impact on demand for many agricultural products.

Their Ship Came in as Oil Prices Crashed

Oil contango is easing and signals that storage companies have seen their peak profitability.

U.S. Stocks Extend Fall as Dow Drops More Than 450 Points

U.S. stocks tumbled, giving up modest gains in a selloff that picked up momentum in the afternoon.

Specter of Deflation Rises Again

Supply-chain snarls are boosting certain prices, but the big risk for the U.S. economy is deflation.

JPMorgan Extends Banking Services to Bitcoin Exchanges

JPMorgan Chase has taken on two well-known bitcoin exchanges, Coinbase and Gemini Trust, as banking customers, say people familiar with the matter, the first time the bank has accepted clients from the cryptocurrency industry.