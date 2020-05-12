Federal Retirement Plan Is Told to Avoid Chinese Stocks

The Labor Department is pressuring the overseer of the federal government's $594 billion Thrift Savings Plan, the nation's largest 401(k)-type plan, to cancel a plan that would allow investment in Chinese stocks.

U.S. Budget Deficit Widened to $1.935 Trillion in 12 Months Through April

The budget deficit soared to a record $1.935 trillion in the 12 months through April as the U.S. ramped up spending and cut taxes to counter the economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

House Democrats Release $3 Trillion Coronavirus Bill

House Democrats released a roughly $3 trillion bill to battle the health and economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic, a sum that would about double what Congress has allocated so far.

Bond ETFs Climb as the Fed Kicks Off Historic Purchase Program

U.S. corporate bond exchange-traded funds rose after the Federal Reserve said it would begin purchases of the securities as part of its package of measures to support functioning of credit markets through the coronavirus pandemic.

Economy Has Likely Bottomed, Poised for Rebound, Says Fed's Barkin

The Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond president believes the U.S. economy is probably at its lowest point in the coronavirus crisis.

Fauci, Other Top Health Officials Emphasize Testing Before Easing Lockdowns

In a Senate hearing, top Trump administration health officials stressed the need to expand testing and move with caution before easing coronavirus lockdowns.

Farmers Swap Soybeans for Corn as Coronavirus Scrambles Demand

Some farmers are shifting acres from corn to soybeans this year, a reversal that reflects the coronavirus pandemic's broad impact on demand for many agricultural products.

Canada Agency to Suspend Advance Look at Jobs Data

Canada's data-gathering agency suspended its practice of providing select senior government officials a sneak peek of its market-moving employment report after the April figures were leaked and published.

Their Ship Came in as Oil Prices Crashed

Oil contango is easing and signals that storage companies have seen their peak profitability.

RBNZ Stands Pat on Rate, Doubles Bond Purchases

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand kept its cash rate unchanged and said it would double purchases of government bonds, aiming to keep market interest rates low as state borrowing swells to counter a severe economic downturn.