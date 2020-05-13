Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/13/2020 | 05:16am EDT
Global Stocks Wobble in Wake of Wall Street Selloff

International stocks wavered as investors remained cautious about the potential for a resurgence in coronavirus cases and the speed of economic recoveries. 

 
Federal Retirement Plan Is Told to Avoid Chinese Stocks

The Labor Department is pressuring the overseer of the federal government's $594 billion Thrift Savings Plan, the nation's largest 401(k)-type plan, to cancel a plan that would allow investment in Chinese stocks. 

 
House Democrats Release $3 Trillion Coronavirus Bill

House Democrats released a roughly $3 trillion bill to battle the health and economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic, a sum that would about double what Congress has allocated so far. 

 
U.K. GDP Drops 2%

The U.K. economy shrank 2% in the three months to the end of March, the worst quarterly performance since the financial crisis in 2008. 

 
Bond ETFs Climb as the Fed Kicks Off Historic Purchase Program

U.S. corporate bond exchange-traded funds rose after the Federal Reserve said it would begin purchases of the securities as part of its package of measures to support functioning of credit markets through the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
U.S. Budget Deficit Widened to $1.935 Trillion in 12 Months Through April

The budget deficit soared to a record $1.935 trillion in the 12 months through April as the U.S. ramped up spending and cut taxes to counter the economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
China's Leverage Ratio Increased Substantially in 1st Quarter: PBOC

China's overall leverage ratio increased substantially in the first quarter as Beijing eased monetary policy to restart the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic, the nation's central bank said. 

 
Fauci, Other Top Health Officials Emphasize Testing Before Easing Lockdowns

In a Senate hearing, top Trump administration health officials stressed the need to expand testing and move with caution before easing coronavirus lockdowns. 

 
Farmers Swap Soybeans for Corn as Coronavirus Scrambles Demand

Some farmers are shifting acres from corn to soybeans this year, a reversal that reflects the coronavirus pandemic's broad impact on demand for many agricultural products. 

 
Canada Agency to Suspend Advance Look at Jobs Data

Canada's data-gathering agency suspended its practice of providing select senior government officials a sneak peek of its market-moving employment report after the April figures were leaked and published.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:36aVietnam to stop considering new airlines establishment due to COVID-19
RE
05:35aEmirates plans scheduled flights from May 21 to nine cities
RE
05:35aSTATE BANK OF PAKISTAN : CMD Circular No. 01 of 2020 - Suspension of Fresh Notes Issuance to Public & Employees/ Ex Employees on Eid ul Fitr 2020
PU
05:34aOil falls as fears of second coronavirus wave take hold
RE
05:31aOil falls as fears of second coronavirus wave take hold
RE
05:30aSunak says it is too soon to talks about post-COVID spending cuts
RE
05:28aEurozone's Factories Slashed Output in March
DJ
05:25aInsurer Brit and Google Cloud to launch first digital Lloyd's syndicate
RE
05:20aChina says wanton U.S. pressure will hurt investors
RE
05:20aTURKSTAT TURKISH STATISTICAL INSTITUTE : Birth Statistics
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : EXCLUSIVE: U.S. airlines tell crews not to force passengers to wear masks
2ABN AMRO BANK N.V. : ABN AMRO reports net loss of EUR 395 million in Q1 2020
3COMMERZBANK AG : COMMERZBANK: Strong customer business in the first quarter of 2020 - Effects of coronavirus w..
4ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : posts deep quarterly loss as pandemic sla..
5EC WORLD REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS : EC WORLD REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : REIT Delivers Distribution Per ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group