U.S. Stock Futures Wobble Ahead of Unemployment Data

Dow futures wavered between gains and losses as anxiety about the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic prompted a rise in volatility.

Millions of U.S. Workers Continue Filing Jobless Claims

Economists expect another 3 million Americans filed for jobless benefits last week, adding to the more than 33 million who have done so in the seven weeks since the coronavirus led to widespread business closures.

Oil Demand to Face Further Pressure, but IEA Sees Signs of Recovery

Oil demand is expected to drop sharply this month but there are nascent signs of a recovery in the market, the International Energy Agency said.

Soaring Prices, Rotting Crops: Coronavirus Triggers Global Food Crisis

Processing and transportation breakdowns and panic buying are threatening vulnerable nations. "You can have a food crisis with lots of food. That's the situation we're in," said a senior economist at the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.

Global Coronavirus Death Toll Nears 300,000, as U.S. States Further Ease Restrictions

The global death toll from the coronavirus pandemic neared 300,000 as more U.S. states prepared to further ease restrictions and some Asian countries rolled out massive testing initiatives to contain resurgent clusters of infections.

China's Clout Loses Punch as Trading Partners Push Back Over Coronavirus

Australia and China are openly sparring over China's handling of the coronavirus epidemic, in a sign of how Beijing's efforts to extend its global influence are backfiring even in places where it is an economic lifeline.

German Inflation Slows

German consumer prices decelerated in April, rising just 0.4%, as the sharp drop in energy prices weighed.

Banks Are Only as Sound as Their Models

Unprecedented is an overused word of late, but it does precisely capture a key challenge for banks: How to update the models at the heart of their businesses.

New Zealand Nearly Triples Debt to Cushion Coronavirus Shock

UPDATED: New Zealand's government said the country's debt will nearly triple as an economic downturn shrinks tax revenue and it spends significantly more to prevent unemployment rising above 10%.