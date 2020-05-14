Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

05/14/2020 | 01:16pm EDT
Dow Swings Sharply as Jobless Claims Remain Elevated

U.S. stocks tumbled again as investors weighed the consequences of new jobless claims data and rising tensions between the U.S. and China. 

 
Economic Shock of Virus Hit Lower-Income Households Harder, Fed Finds

The economic shock stemming from the coronavirus pandemic hit lower-income households first and immediately left them much worse off, according to a new survey from the Federal Reserve. 

 
Nearly 3 Million Sought Jobless Benefits Last Week

Nearly 3 million workers applied for unemployment claims last week, bringing the total number of applications in two months of coronavirus-related disruptions to 36.5 million. 

 
Negative U.S. Interest Rates? Don't Bet On It

Federal-funds futures, which traders use to bet on the course of monetary policy, continued to show a chance of negative interest rates by April 2021, even after officials said the central bank isn't considering cutting rates below zero. 

 
The Hot Trend in IPOs: Writing a Blank Check

While most of the IPO market is frozen, investors have been pouring money into blank-check companies whose purpose is to scoop up good deals as the coronavirus subsides. 

 
Insurance Firms Plan to Fight Federal Pandemic Liability Proposal

Opposition to a legislative proposal for a public-private program to insure against future pandemic-related business losses is growing, as insurers begin a push to put responsibility for claims on the government. 

 
Oil Demand Mounts Comeback as Coronavirus Restrictions Ease

Oil consumption is rising again in those parts of the world emerging from coronavirus lockdowns, helping to alleviate a global glut and rebalance a market stymied by months of low demand and a devastating rout that saw prices drop by as much as two-thirds this year. 

 
Global Coronavirus Death Toll Nears 300,000, as U.S. States Further Ease Restrictions

The global death toll from the coronavirus pandemic neared 300,000 as more U.S. states prepared to further ease restrictions and some Asian countries rolled out massive testing initiatives to contain resurgent clusters of infections. 

 
China's Clout Loses Punch as Trading Partners Push Back Over Coronavirus

Australia and China are openly sparring over China's handling of the coronavirus epidemic, in a sign of how Beijing's efforts to extend its global influence are backfiring even in places where it is an economic lifeline.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CENTRAL HOLDING GROUP CO. LTD. -0.39% 15.52 End-of-day quote.0.00%
FEDERAL CORPORATION -5.78% 15.5 End-of-day quote.-5.49%
LONDON BRENT OIL 5.13% 30.9 Delayed Quote.-54.33%
WORLD CO., LTD. 0.00% 1353 End-of-day quote.-1.31%
WTI 5.41% 27.427 Delayed Quote.-57.98%
