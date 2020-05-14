Trump May Push for Chinese Firms to Follow U.S. Accounting Rules for Stock Listings

President Trump said he was considering whether to require Chinese companies to follow U.S. accounting rules to be listed on U.S. stock exchanges, though he expressed concern that such a move could prompt companies to take their listings elsewhere

New York Stock Exchange to Reopen Trading Floor

The exchange will reopen its iconic trading floor later this month, two months after the coronavirus pandemic forced its closure.

Fed's Kashkari Calls Quick Economic Rebound Very Unlikely

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari doesn't expect the economy to snap back quickly from the pandemic and worries that some parts of the U.S. may be trying to reopen for business too soon.

Dow Closes Higher as Jobless Claims Remain Elevated

Stocks tumbled, then recovered, as investors weighed the consequences of new jobless claims data and rising tensions between the U.S. and China.

Cracks Emerge Again in Stock Market

Equities climbed in a wild session Thursday but have pulled back this week, as policy makers have reiterated that a quick economic recovery isn't a given.

Negative U.S. Interest Rates? Don't Bet On It

Federal-funds futures, which traders use to bet on the course of monetary policy, continued to show a chance of negative interest rates by April 2021, even after officials said the central bank isn't considering cutting rates below zero.

Bank of Mexico Cuts Interest Rates Again

The Bank of Mexico cut interest rates Thursday for the third time in two months as the outlook for the economy worsened.

Bank of Canada Says Financial System Still Resilient Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Canada's financial system is in a good position to manage the economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, in part due to government and central bank interventions, the Bank of Canada said.

Economic Shock of Virus Hit Lower-Income Households Harder, Fed Finds

The economic shock stemming from the coronavirus pandemic hit lower-income households first and immediately left them much worse off, according to a new survey from the Federal Reserve.

Coronavirus Drives 75% of Small Businesses to Seek Federal Aid

The Census Bureau survey asked companies whether they had requested financial assistance through the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program.