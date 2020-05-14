Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/14/2020 | 09:16pm EDT
Trump May Push for Chinese Firms to Follow U.S. Accounting Rules for Stock Listings

President Trump said he was considering whether to require Chinese companies to follow U.S. accounting rules to be listed on U.S. stock exchanges, though he expressed concern that such a move could prompt companies to take their listings elsewhere 

 
New York Stock Exchange to Reopen Trading Floor

The exchange will reopen its iconic trading floor later this month, two months after the coronavirus pandemic forced its closure. 

 
Fed's Kashkari Calls Quick Economic Rebound Very Unlikely

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari doesn't expect the economy to snap back quickly from the pandemic and worries that some parts of the U.S. may be trying to reopen for business too soon. 

 
Dow Closes Higher as Jobless Claims Remain Elevated

Stocks tumbled, then recovered, as investors weighed the consequences of new jobless claims data and rising tensions between the U.S. and China. 

 
Cracks Emerge Again in Stock Market

Equities climbed in a wild session Thursday but have pulled back this week, as policy makers have reiterated that a quick economic recovery isn't a given. 

 
Negative U.S. Interest Rates? Don't Bet On It

Federal-funds futures, which traders use to bet on the course of monetary policy, continued to show a chance of negative interest rates by April 2021, even after officials said the central bank isn't considering cutting rates below zero. 

 
Bank of Mexico Cuts Interest Rates Again

The Bank of Mexico cut interest rates Thursday for the third time in two months as the outlook for the economy worsened. 

 
Bank of Canada Says Financial System Still Resilient Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Canada's financial system is in a good position to manage the economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, in part due to government and central bank interventions, the Bank of Canada said. 

 
Economic Shock of Virus Hit Lower-Income Households Harder, Fed Finds

The economic shock stemming from the coronavirus pandemic hit lower-income households first and immediately left them much worse off, according to a new survey from the Federal Reserve. 

 
Coronavirus Drives 75% of Small Businesses to Seek Federal Aid

The Census Bureau survey asked companies whether they had requested financial assistance through the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CENTRAL HOLDING GROUP CO. LTD. -0.39% 15.52 End-of-day quote.0.00%
FEDERAL CORPORATION -5.78% 15.5 End-of-day quote.-5.49%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:47pChina property investment rebounds in April as economy reopens, sales decline eases
RE
10:45pChina's factory output posts first increase for 2020 but consumption still weak
RE
10:45pChina's factory output posts first increase for 2020 but consumption still weak
RE
10:39pChina's Property Investment Improved in April
DJ
10:30pNATIONAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS OF CHINA : The Performance of National Economy Continued to Improve with Major Indicators Manifesting Positive Changes in April
PU
10:27pChina central bank surprises by keeping MLF rate steady, focus now on next week's LPR
RE
10:25pChina Industrial Production Rebounds
DJ
10:22pCorrection to Coronavirus Cure Investing Article
DJ
10:15pNATIONAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS OF CHINA : Market Prices of Important Means of Production in Circulation，May 1-10,2020
PU
10:12pGoldman Sachs to buy boutique wealth management custodian Folio
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING C : Taiwan's TSMC announces $12 billion U.S. chip factory
2CHORUS AVIATION INC. : CHORUS AVIATION : Announces First Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Update on COVID-19..
3COVID-19 / MMR VACCINE PREPRINT AVAILABLE: World Organization Has Completed Its Research
4NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC. : NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES : to Present at the RBC Capital Markets 2020 Global Heal..
5AIA GROUP LIMITED : AIA : New-Business Value Fell 27% in 1Q on Virus Hit

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group