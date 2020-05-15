Log in
05/15/2020 | 01:16am EDT
Global Markets Hold Steady

International stocks were little changed, as investors weighed mixed Chinese economic data and the implications of renewed tensions between the U.S. and China. 

 
Trump May Push for Chinese Firms to Follow U.S. Accounting Rules for Stock Listings

President Trump said he was considering whether to require Chinese companies to follow U.S. accounting rules to be listed on U.S. stock exchanges, though he expressed concern that such a move could prompt companies to take their listings elsewhere 

 
China's Economy Hasn't Returned to Normal Levels, Official Says

China's economy continued to recover in April, but overall activities haven't returned to normal levels yet, an official said, noting employment pressure and challenges for exports. 

 
China Industrial Production Rebounds

China's industrial production rebounded in April thanks to the government's push for work resumption, but investment and consumption continued to fall from a year earlier amid sluggish domestic demand. 

 
RBNZ Has Tools Besides Negative Rate, FM Says

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has other tools it can use to foster economic recovery from the pandemic shock before considering a negative cash rate, the finance minister said Friday. 

 
New York Stock Exchange to Reopen Trading Floor

The exchange will reopen its iconic trading floor later this month, two months after the coronavirus pandemic forced its closure. 

 
Fed's Kashkari Calls Quick Economic Rebound Very Unlikely

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari doesn't expect the economy to snap back quickly from the pandemic and worries that some parts of the U.S. may be trying to reopen for business too soon. 

 
Cracks Emerge Again in Stock Market

Equities climbed in a wild session Thursday but have pulled back this week, as policy makers have reiterated that a quick economic recovery isn't a given. 

 
Negative U.S. Interest Rates? Don't Bet On It

Federal-funds futures, which traders use to bet on the course of monetary policy, continued to show a chance of negative interest rates by April 2021, even after officials said the central bank isn't considering cutting rates below zero. 

 
Economic Shock of Virus Hit Lower-Income Households Harder, Fed Finds

The economic shock stemming from the coronavirus pandemic hit lower-income households first and immediately left them much worse off, according to a new survey from the Federal Reserve.

