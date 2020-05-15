U.S. Futures Waver as China Signals Slow Recovery

U.S. stock futures edged down as investors await fresh data on U.S. consumer spending and consumer sentiment.

Coronavirus Lockdowns Trigger Record Drops in Shopping, Eating Out

U.S. consumers have continued to pull back by record amounts on shopping and eating out due to coronavirus lockdowns aimed at containing the pandemic, April retail spending figures are expected to show on Friday.

The Stock Market Is Finally Beginning to Accept Reality

The possibility of a 'V-shaped recovery' is looking more remote, but not every stock this week was a loser.

Chinese Economy's Recovery From Coronavirus Starts Off Slowly

China's economic activity showed some signs of improvement in April as the first country hit by the coronavirus began returning to work, though rising joblessness continued to weigh heavily on consumer spending.

Who's on The Hook for Skipped Mortgage Payments?

Millions of Americans now have the right to postpone mortgage payments. That's a big deal for the complex ecosystem behind home loans.

Eurozone Trade Dives

The eurozone's trade with the rest of the world collapsed in March, with imports down 9%, falling at their fastest pace since records began in 1999.

Germany in Recession as GDP Shrinks 2.2%

The German economy posted its sharpest decline in output since the financial crisis in the first quarter, due to the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown implemented in mid-March.

RBNZ Has Tools Besides Negative Rate, FM Says

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has other tools it can use to foster economic recovery from the pandemic shock before considering a negative cash rate, the finance minister said Friday.

Trump May Push for Chinese Firms to Follow U.S. Accounting Rules for Stock Listings

President Trump said he was considering whether to require Chinese companies to follow U.S. accounting rules to be listed on U.S. stock exchanges, though he expressed concern that such a move could prompt companies to take their listings elsewhere