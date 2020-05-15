Coronavirus Lockdowns Trigger Record Drops in Shopping, Eating Out

Retail spending fell a record 16.4% in April from the prior month, as consumers pulled back sharply on shopping and eating out due to coronavirus-related lockdowns.

U.S. Stock Futures Slip on Trade Concerns

U.S. stock futures slipped Friday, as investors weighed the possibility of renewed trade tensions and weak data on U.S. consumer spending.

After the Market Panic, the Drip, Drip, Drip of Bad News

Back in March, the fastest bear market in history triggered widespread panic among investors. This week's wobbles are far less dramatic, but perhaps no less worrying.

Germany Enters Recession but Fares Better Than Neighbors

Germany fell into recession in the first quarter, shrinking at its second-fastest pace since reunification as the coronavirus pandemic hurt everything from retailers to auto exporters, but its economy is expected to fare better than its neighbors over all of 2020.

Pandemic Insurance for Poor Countries Pays Out $195.8 Million

A novel pandemic bond is paying out, delivering money for Covid-19 health care in some of the world's poorest countries and providing lessons that big investors will scrutinize for future iterations of the security.

This Week's Winners and Losers in the Stock Market

The possibility of a 'V-shaped recovery' is looking more remote, but not every stock this week was a loser.

How French Banks Lost Big in the Complex World of Structured Finance

Structured products had been big money earners for BNP Paribas and Société Générale. But the banks have been among Europe's worst-hit financial stocks this year.

Coronavirus to Slow U.S. Meat Production for Months, CEO Says

JBS, which slaughters 23% of the country's cattle and produces nearly one-fifth of its pork, is revamping plant operations to space workers farther apart while about 10% of its workforce has been sent home because of their higher risk from Covid-19, the company's CEO said.

Wuhan Plan to Test All 11 Million Residents for Coronavirus Raises Doubts

Coronavirus-related restrictions are set to ease further in more of the U.S., as stay-at-home orders are challenged in some states, while in China, experts are questioning the feasibility of testing every resident of the city of Wuhan, the original center of the pandemic.