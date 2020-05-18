Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

05/18/2020 | 10:14pm EDT
Powell Says Fed Prepared to Use 'Full Range of Tools' to Support Economy

The Federal Reserve chairman and the Treasury secretary are set to testify before a congressional panel on Tuesday. 

 
Fed's Bostic: Fed Disinclined to Penalize Banks for Emergency Lending Choices

The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President said he doesn't plan to heavily second guess decisions banks have taken during the coronavirus crisis. 

 
Global Economic Recovery Might Take Up to 3 Years, Say European Bosses

More than 80% of top European business leaders expect a recovery from the coronavirus pandemic will take between one and three years and have overwhelmingly pessimistic views on their companies' near-term prospects, according to a survey by the Conference Board. 

 
France, Germany Propose EUR500 Billion EU Pandemic Recovery Fund

France and Germany on Monday proposed establishing a EUR500 billion Europe-wide recovery fund to support European regions worst hit by the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
European Ports Hit Hard by Coronavirus Lockdowns

European ports have been the world's hardest hit trade gateways from the coronavirus pandemic, with up to two-thirds reporting significant declines in ship calls this month. 

 
U.S. Stocks Rally As Hopes for New Virus Vaccine Build

The Dow industrials surged 3.9%, recovering ground following their biggest weekly percentage drop in nearly two months. 

 
The Oil Market Is Betting People Want Crude for Christmas

The most wagered-upon oil prices these days are for crude bobbing at sea on big tankers-or even still in the ground. 

 
Home-Builder Confidence Increased in May After Record Drop Last Month

A measure of U.S. home-builder confidence improved in May following the index's biggest one-month drop last month as coronavirus-related shutdowns affected the economy. 

 
U.S. Coronavirus Cases Top 1.5 Million as States Ease Restrictions

More than 1.5 million people in the U.S. have tested positive for the coronavirus as restrictions that helped slow the contagion's spread were eased in more states and countries, and drugmakers raced to develop a vaccine. 

 
Investors Bet on ECB in Risky Bond Buying Spree

Investors are lapping up a record amount of Southern European sovereign debt in a hunt for yield, and counting on the region's central bank to backstop the riskiest bonds.

