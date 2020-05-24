Log in
05/24/2020 | 09:16pm EDT
Economy Week Ahead: Consumer Confidence, Spending, Inflation

U.S. consumer spending and inflation data for April are expected to show another big drop-off in household purchases and an emerging disinflationary trend. 

 
State, Local Budget Woes Create Drag for Recovery Prospects

The hit to U.S. state and local finances from the coronavirus pandemic could be a drag on the nation's economic recovery for years to come, if the past is any guide. 

 
Chinese Official: Economic Growth Remains Crucial For Creating Jobs, Eradicating Poverty

Though China's government didn't set a growth target for 2020, economic growth remains crucial for the country to create enough jobs and eradicate poverty, the head of the National Bureau of Statistics said. 

 
U.S. Marks Memorial Day Weekend as Virus Death Toll Nears 100,000

The U.S. imposed new travel restrictions on Brazil as Covid-19 cases there have risen sharply, while the coronavirus-related death toll at home was approaching 100,000 over the Memorial Day holiday weekend. 

 
Home Depot, Moderna, Walmart: Stocks That Defined the Week

Here are seven major companies whose stocks moved on the week's news. 

 
Stocks Notch Big Weekly Gains

All three major U.S. stock indexes finished the week at least 3% higher, in part driven by optimism that coronavirus vaccines will be available later this year. 

 
Corporate Bond Rally Picks Up Momentum

The debt wrapped up another strong week, reflecting investors' hopes for an economic rebound and support from the Federal Reserve. 

 
State Jobless Rates for April Show Uneven Impact of Pandemic

The upheaval caused by the coronavirus had a devastating but uneven impact on the U.S. labor market last month, leaving more than one in five workers jobless in Nevada, Michigan and Hawaii, data showed Friday. 

 
Argentina Defaults on Sovereign Debt

The Latin American country defaulted on sovereign debt for the ninth time in its history, as it grapples with a new cycle of economic contraction, runaway inflation and a hard-currency squeeze exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Malaria Drugs Provide No Covid-19 Help, Study Finds

The study found that chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine given to 15,000 coronavirus patients raised the risk of heart problems while not helping against Covid-19.

