News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

05/25/2020 | 09:16am EDT
Global Stocks Drift Up on Thin Trading Volumes

Stocks ticked up in Europe and Asia in a session with light trading volumes as markets in the U.S. and U.K. remained closed. 

 
China's Top Diplomat Urges U.S. to Cooperate on Coronavirus for 'Future of Humanity'

Foreign Minister Wang Yi called for more cooperation with the U.S. to address the pandemic and backed the World Health Organization, which the U.S. has accused of lavishing favor on Beijing. 

 
Germany's Ifo Index Rises Above Expectations

German business sentiment rose in May, beating forecasts as business expectations improved considerably, the Ifo Institute said. 

 
Economy Week Ahead: Consumer Confidence, Spending, Inflation

U.S. consumer spending and inflation data for April are expected to show another big drop-off in household purchases and an emerging disinflationary trend. 

 
Economy Recovering, but Unemployment Likely to Remain High, Trump Adviser Says

The first shoots of an economic recovery from shutdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic are starting to emerge, but the U.S. is likely to face a sustained period of record-high unemployment. 

 
German Finalized GDP Confirms Sharpest Decline Since 2009

The German economy posted its biggest decline in output in the first quarter since the financial crisis, with second estimate GDP data confirming preliminary figures. 

 
Officials Urge Caution Over Coronavirus as Americans Venture Out for Holiday Weekend

The nation's death toll from the pandemic rose to nearly 100,000, while the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases exceeded 5.4 million world-wide, with more than 1.6 million of those in the U.S. 

 
GOP Considers Back-to-Work Bonuses

Senate Republicans are considering cash incentives for unemployed Americans to resume working, as an alternative to the extension of enhanced jobless benefits supported by Democrats. 

 
Chinese Official: Economic Growth Remains Crucial For Creating Jobs, Eradicating Poverty

Though China's government didn't set a growth target for 2020, economic growth remains crucial for the country to create enough jobs and eradicate poverty, the head of the National Bureau of Statistics said. 

 
Chinese Companies Fleeing New York Will Find Warm Welcome at Home

U.S.-listed Chinese companies have an eye on the exit. With Hong Kong in turmoil, Shenzhen and Shanghai could also be beneficiaries.

10:33aAggiornamento Marzo 2020
PU
10:33aWORLD BANK : Energy and Mineral Sectors Strengthening Project II (META 2)
PU
10:13aAMAFI ASSOCIATION FRANÇAISE DES MARCH&EAC : - 20-32 - MiFID II Refit EC Consultation - answer
PU
10:03aMINISTRY OF INTERNAL AFFAIRS OF RUSSIAN FE : Operation of clandestine oil refinery was suppressed in Saratov Region
PU
09:38aTSX opens higher on hopes of economic recovery
RE
09:38aUzbekistan, Japan enhance business cooperation
PU
09:38aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Experts laud China's commitment to building community with shared future
PU
09:28aJobless benefit requests by Portugal's young spike 52% during pandemic
RE
09:25aOil steadies as demand uncertainty tempers supply cuts
RE
09:25aBelgium Business Sentiment Recovered Slightly in May
DJ
