Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/25/2020 | 01:16pm EDT
Global Stocks Drift Up on Thin Trading Volumes

Stocks ticked up in Europe and Asia in a session with light trading volumes as markets in the U.S. and U.K. remained closed. 

 
China's Top Diplomat Urges U.S. to Cooperate on Coronavirus for 'Future of Humanity'

Foreign Minister Wang Yi called for more cooperation with the U.S. to address the pandemic and backed the World Health Organization, which the U.S. has accused of lavishing favor on Beijing. 

 
Germany's Ifo Index Rises Above Expectations

German business sentiment rose in May, beating forecasts as business expectations improved considerably, the Ifo Institute said. 

 
Economy Week Ahead: Consumer Confidence, Spending, Inflation

U.S. consumer spending and inflation data for April are expected to show another big drop-off in household purchases and an emerging disinflationary trend. 

 
Economy Recovering, but Unemployment Likely to Remain High, Trump Adviser Says

The first shoots of an economic recovery from shutdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic are starting to emerge, but the U.S. is likely to face a sustained period of record-high unemployment. 

 
German Finalized GDP Confirms Sharpest Decline Since 2009

The German economy posted its biggest decline in output in the first quarter since the financial crisis, with second estimate GDP data confirming preliminary figures. 

 
Officials Urge Caution Over Coronavirus as Americans Venture Out for Holiday Weekend

The nation's death toll from the pandemic rose to nearly 100,000, while the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases exceeded 5.4 million world-wide, with more than 1.6 million of those in the U.S. 

 
GOP Considers Back-to-Work Bonuses

Senate Republicans are considering cash incentives for unemployed Americans to resume working, as an alternative to the extension of enhanced jobless benefits supported by Democrats. 

 
Chinese Official: Economic Growth Remains Crucial For Creating Jobs, Eradicating Poverty

Though China's government didn't set a growth target for 2020, economic growth remains crucial for the country to create enough jobs and eradicate poverty, the head of the National Bureau of Statistics said. 

 
Chinese Companies Fleeing New York Will Find Warm Welcome at Home

U.S.-listed Chinese companies have an eye on the exit. With Hong Kong in turmoil, Shenzhen and Shanghai could also be beneficiaries.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:48pCANADIAN FUELS ASSOCIATION : Research Digest - April 2020
PU
01:42pSome euro zone central banks need to do more, others less - ECB's Villeroy
RE
01:38pRisk management approach will help guide policy through unknowable times, Governor Poloz says
PU
01:36pMerkel's conservatives want stimulus package to include tax relief - document
RE
01:35pOUTGOING BANK OF CANADA HEAD : inflation could return to 2% target more slowly
RE
01:28pIFA IRISH FARMERS ASSOCIATION : Co-ops should follow aurivo example and hold milk price
PU
01:23pWTO WORLD TRADE ORGANIZATION : Chair of agriculture negotiations announces he will step down on 30 June
PU
01:18pOil steadies as demand uncertainty tempers supply cuts
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1COMMERZBANK AG : Germany stamps authority on Lufthansa with $9.8 billion lifeline
2RENAULT : RENAULT SA : Buy rating from JP Morgan
3BAYER AG : BAYER : says it makes progress in settlement talks over weedkiller
4LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : Lagardere Shares Soar on Founding Family's Deal With LVMH Boss
5ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Malabu Scandal - Groups Caution Nigerian Media On Partisan, Unprof..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group