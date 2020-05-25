Log in
05/25/2020 | 05:15pm EDT
Global Stocks Drift Up on Thin Trading Volumes

Stocks ticked up in Europe and Asia in a session with light trading volumes as markets in the U.S. and U.K. remained closed. 

 
China's Top Diplomat Urges U.S. to Cooperate on Coronavirus for 'Future of Humanity'

Foreign Minister Wang Yi called for more cooperation with the U.S. to address the pandemic and backed the World Health Organization, which the U.S. has accused of lavishing favor on Beijing. 

 
Germany's Ifo Index Rises Above Expectations

German business sentiment rose in May, beating forecasts as business expectations improved considerably, the Ifo Institute said. 

 
Economy Week Ahead: Consumer Confidence, Spending, Inflation

U.S. consumer spending and inflation data for April are expected to show another big drop-off in household purchases and an emerging disinflationary trend. 

 
Economy Recovering, but Unemployment Likely to Remain High, Trump Adviser Says

The first shoots of an economic recovery from shutdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic are starting to emerge, but the U.S. is likely to face a sustained period of record-high unemployment. 

 
German Finalized GDP Confirms Sharpest Decline Since 2009

The German economy posted its biggest decline in output in the first quarter since the financial crisis, with second estimate GDP data confirming preliminary figures. 

 
Officials Urge Caution Over Coronavirus as Americans Venture Out for Holiday Weekend

The long Memorial Day weekend drew many Americans out of their homes after long lockdowns, but officials urged caution as the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus pandemic neared 100,000. 

 
GOP Considers Back-to-Work Bonuses

Senate Republicans are considering cash incentives for unemployed Americans to resume working, as an alternative to the extension of enhanced jobless benefits supported by Democrats. 

 
Chinese Official: Economic Growth Remains Crucial For Creating Jobs, Eradicating Poverty

Though China's government didn't set a growth target for 2020, economic growth remains crucial for the country to create enough jobs and eradicate poverty, the head of the National Bureau of Statistics said. 

 
Chinese Companies Fleeing New York Will Find Warm Welcome at Home

U.S.-listed Chinese companies have an eye on the exit. With Hong Kong in turmoil, Shenzhen and Shanghai could also be beneficiaries.

05:33pFreight and passenger transportation in the Republic of Moldova in January-March 2020
PU
05:33pExternal trade activity of the Republic of Moldova in January-March 2020
PU
DJ
DJ
05:16pSecond Fuel Tanker From Iran Arrives in Venezuela
DJ
DJ
DJ
05:08pBriefing by Dmitry Chernyshenko, Head of Rosturizm Zarina Doguzova, and Head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova
PU
05:08pPRIME MINISTER OF RUSSIAN FEDERATION : Meeting with deputy ministers on current issues
PU
04:58pUK TO REOPEN NON-ESSENTIAL RETAIL JUNE 15 : Johnson
RE
