05/25/2020 | 11:16pm EDT
For Economy, Worst of Coronavirus Shutdowns May Be Over

Recovering air travel, hotel bookings and mortgage applications are among the early signs the U.S. economy is slowly creeping back to life. 

 
Declaring Virus Under Control, Japan Lifts State of Emergency

"We have showed the power of the Japanese model" in fighting coronavirus, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said as he fully lifted a state of emergency and declared success, despite bucking much of the consensus about best practices. 

 
Global Stocks Drift Up on Thin Trading Volumes

Stocks ticked up in Europe and Asia in a session with light trading volumes as markets in the U.S. and U.K. remained closed. 

 
Mortgage Credit Tightens, Creating Drag on Any Economic Recovery

Housing is often the most immediate way the Federal Reserve transmits lower interest rates to the economy, as homeowners refinance to free up cash and as home buying spurs construction and spending. But the downturn and prepandemic regulations are making lenders skittish. 

 
Bank of Canada Chief Says Significant Stimulus Needed

The Bank of Canada anticipates providing the economy with sizable stimulus for the foreseeable future to help the country rebuild from the damage caused by the pandemic, Governor Stephen Poloz said. 

 
Regulator Says Europe's Banks Are Stronger, but Some May Not Weather Crisis

Europe's banks have built enough buffers to face the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, but not all will be able to weather a sharp fall in profitability as loans turn sour and the cost of raising funds rise, a banking regulator said. 

 
Steep Drop in Trade Flows Shows Pitfalls of Cross-Border Supply Chains

Global trade flows saw their largest decline since the financial crisis in the first quarter, as multinationals strained to restructure cross-border supply chains disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
As Americans Venture Out for Holiday Weekend, Caution Urged

The Memorial Day weekend sparked some revelry while in other places sparse crowds or subdued celebrations, a reflection of the national divide over how best to reopen the economy. 

 
NYSE's Floor to Reopen With Masks, Waivers and Handshake Ban

The New York Stock Exchange is set to reopen its famed trading floor Tuesday, but it won't be going back to normal. 

 
Cyclical Stocks Are Staging a Rebound

Shares of economically sensitive companies like manufacturers, energy companies and banks are powering the latest leg of the stock market's recovery.

