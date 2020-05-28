White House Won't Issue Economic Projections This Summer

The White House won't issue updated economic projections this summer because of uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic, according to a senior administration official.

U.S. Economy Contracted 5% in the First Quarter as Coronavirus Hit

The U.S. economy's first-quarter contraction was slightly steeper than initially estimated, and a key measure of corporate profits weakened as coronavirus-related shutdowns began to come into effect.

U.S. Crude-Oil Inventories Rise Sharply

U.S. inventories of crude oil unexpectedly surged higher even as refinery activity increased, according to data released Thursday by the Energy Information Administration.

U.S.-China Fears Take Air Out of Stock Rally

A rally in U.S. stocks came to an abrupt halt after President Trump said he would hold a press conference on China, raising jitters about a fresh standoff between the world's two largest economies.

U.S. Consumed More Renewables Than Coal for First Time in 134 Years

The U.S. consumed more renewable energy than coal last year, something that hasn't happened since 1885, according to the Energy Information Administration.

Global Glut Keeps a Lid on Natural-Gas Prices

Mild May weather has limited domestic demand, brimming storage facilities abroad have reduced exports and the flow from oil wells hasn't declined by as much as expected.

Pending Home Sales Plunge, but Housing Market Shows Signs of Recovery

Real-estate brokers, economists and some home buyers are looking beyond the pandemic-driven slump in home sales and seizing on signs that the housing market is strengthening.

EU Took Big Step With Coronavirus-Recovery Proposal-Now Comes the Hard Part

Plans announced by European Union officials to address the bloc's coronavirus-triggered economic crisis have surprised longtime EU watchers with their speed and gutsiness. If member states get onboard, the program stands to chart a new path for the bloc.

Turkey Borrowed Foreign Currency as Lira Tumbled

Turkey's central bank ramped up foreign-currency borrowing from local banks to a record high last month, as it moved to reverse a steep fall in the local currency.

Chinese Policy Makers Have Stimulus Measures Ready, Premier Says

Premier Li Keqiang emphasized that China's abandonment of its formal growth target didn't diminish the importance of economic growth.