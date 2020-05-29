Log in
05/29/2020 | 11:16am EDT
Consumer Spending Fell a Record 13.6% in April

U.S. consumer spending, the U.S. economy's main engine, fell by a record 13.6% in April during coronavirus lockdowns, but there are signs that purchasing is starting to pick up. 

 
Stocks Waver as U.S.-China Tensions Simmer

The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell as investors braced for President Trump's response to China's push for tighter security controls on Hong Kong. 

 
Fed's Kaplan Says Strong Virus-Testing Regime Will Be Needed to Boost Confidence, Hasten Decline in Unemployment

The U.S. will need a strong regime to test, trace and quarantine cases of the novel coronavirus to ensure a stronger rebound in employment and economic activity as states lift restrictions on commerce this summer, the Dallas Fed leader said. 

 
Cost of Shipping Oil Tumbles as Production Cuts Bite

Charter prices for vessels that transport crude oil have dropped 77% from their March peak, which came during a short-lived battle for a greater share of the oil market between Saudi Arabia and Russia. 

 
Federal Reserve Ramps Up Deliberations on Asset Purchases, Rate Guidance

Fed officials head into their next policy meeting deliberating how to assist an economy in a deeper hole than it faced after the 2008 financial crisis at a time when their tools might have less zip. 

 
Canada GDP Fell at Near Record 8.2%

Canadian economic output plunged by a near record 8.2% annualized rate in the first quarter, as household spending collapsed on coronavirus-induced shutdowns. Exports also fell markedly. 

 
Renewable Power Seen as Resilient to Coronavirus-Driven Demand Drops

In the UK, the pandemic and lockdown measures have dampened electricity use and led to a proportional increase in the use of cleaner sources 

 
India's GDP Growth Slowed to 3.1% Last Quarter

The nation's GDP growth slowed to a 11-year low last fiscal year as a nationwide coronavirus lockdown started to strangle the already struggling economy. 

 
Is Inflation Dead? Some Investors Bet It Could Roar Back

Investors are pouring money into gold as a hedge against inflation on concerns that central banks' and governments' stimulus measures will lead to a surge in prices. 

 
Beware the Losers From Europe's Green Reconstruction

The European Union's newfound love of industrial planning may actually cement the dominance of rich countries at the expense of the periphery.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.72% 25220.31 Delayed Quote.-10.48%
NASDAQ 100 0.09% 9425.442107 Delayed Quote.7.83%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.04% 9366.404596 Delayed Quote.4.42%
S&P 500 -0.43% 3016.86 Delayed Quote.-6.22%
