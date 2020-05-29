Trump to Pull U.S. From WHO, Roll Back Special Policies for Hong Kong

The president moved to terminate the U.S. relationship with the World Health Organization, suspend entry for some Chinese foreign nationals and roll back certain special preferences the U.S. has granted Hong Kong.

Stocks Finish Month With Big Gains

Investors have been encouraged in recent weeks by signs of states and businesses around the country reopening, helping stocks rebound from their March lows.

Powell Says Second Virus Outbreak Would Puncture Confidence

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said he worries the economy could face a significantly longer and weaker recovery if the U.S. faced a second outbreak of the new coronavirus in the months ahead.

Consumers Spent a Lot Less, Saved More During April Lockdowns

U.S. consumer spending, the U.S. economy's main engine, fell by a record 13.6% in April during coronavirus lockdowns, but there are signs suggesting damage from the crisis is starting to ease.

Fed's Kaplan Says Strong Virus-Testing Regime Needed to Boost Confidence

The U.S. will need a strong regime to test, trace and quarantine cases of the new coronavirus to ensure a stronger rebound in employment and economic activity as states lift restrictions on commerce this summer, the Dallas Fed leader said.

Fed Discloses Holdings of $1.3 Billion in ETFs

The Federal Reserve's first $1.3 billion of purchases of exchange-traded funds that invest in corporate bonds show that funds that focus on buying non-investment grade debt accounted for around one sixth of the central bank's ETF purchases.

Cost of Shipping Oil Tumbles as Production Cuts Bite

Charter prices for vessels that transport crude oil have dropped 77% from their March peak, which came during a short-lived battle for a greater share of the oil market between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Federal Reserve Ramps Up Deliberations on Asset Purchases, Rate Guidance

Fed officials head into their next policy meeting deliberating how to assist an economy in a deeper hole than it faced after the 2008 financial crisis at a time when their tools might have less zip.

Canada GDP Fell at Near Record 8.2%

Canadian economic output plunged by a near record 8.2% annualized rate in the first quarter, as household spending collapsed on coronavirus-induced shutdowns. Exports also fell markedly.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Fell by 15 in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by 15 to 222 in the latest week, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.