News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

05/31/2020 | 09:16pm EDT
Economy Week Ahead: Manufacturing and Unemployment Data

Friday's U.S. jobs report anchors another week of data that will reflect fallout from efforts to contain the new coronavirus. 

 
Hong Kong Widens U.S.-China Wedge

President Trump's decision to downgrade relations with Hong Kong shows how his clashes with China increasingly feature ideological differences that are more difficult to resolve than trade disputes. 

 
U.S. Businesses Brace for Damage as Tensions Grow Over Hong Kong

Rising tensions between the U.S. and China over Hong Kong have American businesses caught in the crossfire amid a fight that they fear could disrupt their operations and that casts doubt over their long-term future in the city. 

 
South Korea Exports Continued Sharp Fall in May

South Korean exports continued to fall significantly in May due to weak demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Slow Economic Recovery Could Squeeze Smaller Lenders

A slow economic recovery could test the strength of nonbank lenders, forcing many to raise capital if the businesses that have borrowed from them struggle to recover or shut down after the lockdown enforced during the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Rebounding U.S. Stocks Outpace Rest of World

U.S. stocks have staged a furious rebound since late March, leaving global markets behind. Investors point to a booming technology sector and an unprecedented amount of stimulus from the Federal Reserve as reasons for the outperformance. 

 
China's Shift From Hard Growth Targets Hits Domestically, Globally

China's abandonment of a formal economic growth target for this year could mark the end for a key performance metric that has long undergirded policy decisions for government officials. 

 
This ETF Booms as Investors Bet on Airlines

Investors betting on the recovery of the global airline industry have poured hundreds of millions of dollars into a previously small exchange-traded fund over the past three months. 

 
Trump Takes Steps to Punish Beijing Over Hong Kong

The president launched efforts intended to push back on Beijing for tightening control over Hong Kong and for alleged misdeeds from espionage to its coronavirus response, in moves likely to heighten U.S.-China tensions. 

 
Stocks Notch Big Monthly Gains

Investors have been encouraged in recent weeks by signs of states and businesses around the country reopening, helping stocks rebound from their March lows.

