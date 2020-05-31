Economy Week Ahead: Manufacturing and Unemployment Data

Friday's U.S. jobs report anchors another week of data that will reflect fallout from efforts to contain the new coronavirus.

Hong Kong Widens U.S.-China Wedge

President Trump's decision to downgrade relations with Hong Kong shows how his clashes with China increasingly feature ideological differences that are more difficult to resolve than trade disputes.

China's Caixin Manufacturing PMI Hits 4-Month High in May

The Caixin China manufacturing purchasing managers index, which is tilted toward small, private manufacturers, climbed to 50.7 in May from 49.4 in April, boosted by increased production as more factories reopened for work.

South Korea Exports Continued Sharp Fall in May

South Korean exports continued to fall significantly in May due to weak demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Saudi Foreign Reserves Drop in April on Wealth-Fund Transfer

Saudi Arabia's foreign reserves dropped sharply in April as the kingdom kept its peg with the U.S. dollar steady while transferring a chunk to its sovereign-wealth fund to bet on stocks beaten down by the coronavirus pandemic.

Slow Economic Recovery Could Squeeze Smaller Lenders

A slow economic recovery could test the strength of nonbank lenders, forcing many to raise capital if the businesses that have borrowed from them struggle to recover or shut down after the lockdown enforced during the coronavirus pandemic.

Rebounding U.S. Stocks Outpace Rest of World

U.S. stocks have staged a furious rebound since late March, leaving global markets behind. Investors point to a booming technology sector and an unprecedented amount of stimulus from the Federal Reserve as reasons for the outperformance.

China's Shift From Hard Growth Targets Hits Domestically, Globally

China's abandonment of a formal economic growth target for this year could mark the end for a key performance metric that has long undergirded policy decisions for government officials.

This ETF Booms as Investors Bet on Airlines

Investors betting on the recovery of the global airline industry have poured hundreds of millions of dollars into a previously small exchange-traded fund over the past three months.

Venezuela, in Historic Shift, Moves to Scale Back Fuel Subsidy

The regime of Nicolás Maduro, grappling with intense gasoline shortages, said it will privatize service stations, in a significant shift for Venezuelans long accustomed to filling up their cars free of charge.