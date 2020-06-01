Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

06/01/2020 | 01:16pm EDT
Stocks Start Week With Modest Gains

Stocks posted small gains as investors embraced signs that global factory activity was on a path toward recovery and largely shrugged off the violent clashes in U.S. cities. 

 
Output Decline at Factories Eases, But Recovery Set to Be Slow

Factories in the U.S. and abroad continued to reduce output and shed jobs last month, though the pace of deterioration moderated as governments moved to ease coronavirus-related restrictions on their economies. 

 
Saudi Arabia, Russia Inch Toward Deal on Postlockdown Oil Cuts

An alliance of oil-producing nations led by Saudi Arabia and Russia is close to a deal that would extend their collective production cuts through Sept. 1, as the world emerges from pandemic-induced lockdowns, delegates said. 

 
China's Economy Is Worse Than It Looks

China's apparent recovery from the coronavirus shutdowns is allowing the country to project strength abroad, but a closer look at its labor market raises some questions over that progress. 

 
Dollar Slides as Investors Regain Confidence in Global Economy

Investors have sold the dollar and begun buying riskier currencies on optimism about an economic recovery as countries emerge from coronavirus lockdowns. 

 
It's No Optical Illusion-U.S. Stocks Really Are Expensive

The headline price/earnings ratio can be misleading, but a plunge in earnings and a recovery that will take time really does make American stocks pricey. 

 
Coronavirus Prods the U.K. to Consider the Once-Unthinkable: Negative Rates

The economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic is whittling away the Bank of England's long-held aversion to subzero rates, in the latest example of how the scale of the Covid-19 crisis is pushing central banks and governments deep into new policy territory. 

 
Palladium's Leadership Changes Raise Concerns Over Effects on Funds

Leadership changes at Palladium Equity Partners raised concerns at a Los Angeles pension system about what effect the moves might have on the performance of the firm's funds. 

 
Short the Target: The Specialist Funds Betting M&A Deals Won't Close

Funds that focus on deals are changing the way they typically position themselves, as coronavirus uncertainty hits the chances of M&A deals closing.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.44% 38.18 Delayed Quote.-46.38%
PALLADIUM 0.92% 1964 Delayed Quote.0.23%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.25% 69.27721 Delayed Quote.13.31%
WTI -0.07% 35.212 Delayed Quote.-45.35%
