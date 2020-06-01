Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/01/2020 | 05:16pm EDT
CBO: Economy Could Take Nearly 10 Years to Catch Up After Coronavirus

The U.S. economy could take the better part of a decade to fully recover from the coronavirus pandemic and related shutdowns, the Congressional Budget Office said. 

 
Stocks Start Week With Modest Gains

Stocks rose as investors embraced signs that global factory activity was on a path toward recovery and largely shrugged off the violent clashes in U.S. cities. 

 
Saudi Arabia, Russia Inch Toward Deal on Postlockdown Oil Cuts

An alliance of oil-producing nations led by Saudi Arabia and Russia is close to a deal that would extend their collective production cuts through Sept. 1, as the world emerges from pandemic-induced lockdowns, delegates said. 

 
Output Decline at Factories Eases, But Recovery Set to Be Slow

Factories in the U.S. and abroad continued to reduce output and shed jobs last month, though the pace of deterioration moderated as governments moved to ease coronavirus-related restrictions on their economies. 

 
Protests Derail Comeback for Restaurants, Retailers

The social unrest in major cities has slowed the reopening efforts of retailers and restaurants still reeling from the effects of the pandemic on their business. 

 
China's Economy Is Worse Than It Looks

China's apparent recovery from the coronavirus shutdowns is allowing the country to project strength abroad, but a closer look at its labor market raises some questions over that progress. 

 
Dollar Slides as Investors Regain Confidence in Global Economy

Investors have sold the dollar and begun buying riskier currencies on optimism about an economic recovery as countries emerge from coronavirus lockdowns. 

 
It's No Optical Illusion-U.S. Stocks Really Are Expensive

The headline price/earnings ratio can be misleading, but a plunge in earnings and a recovery that will take time really does make American stocks pricey. 

 
Coronavirus Prods the U.K. to Consider the Once-Unthinkable: Negative Rates

The economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic is whittling away the Bank of England's long-held aversion to subzero rates, in the latest example of how the scale of the Covid-19 crisis is pushing central banks and governments deep into new policy territory. 

 
Palladium's Leadership Changes Raise Concerns Over Effects on Funds

Leadership changes at Palladium Equity Partners raised concerns at a Los Angeles pension system about what effect the moves might have on the performance of the firm's funds.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.45% 38.54 Delayed Quote.-46.38%
PALLADIUM 0.75% 1960.7 Delayed Quote.0.23%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.48% 68.904 Delayed Quote.13.31%
WTI 1.02% 35.569 Delayed Quote.-45.35%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:43pVisa sees recovery in U.S. payments volume in May
RE
05:39pStocks rise on recovery hopes
RE
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:09pCommunications Services Up On Reopening Optimism -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:08pTech Up Amid Deal Activity - Tech Roundup
DJ
05:06pFinancials Rise With Risk Appetite -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:05pConsumer Cos Up On Reopening Optimism -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:04pWorld equities edge higher despite U.S.-China tensions
RE
05:04pTSX rises 0.29% to 15,236.21
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA : JP Morgan raises its recommendation to Buy
2GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : trades that made millions on COVID-19 drug news raise eyebrows
3MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : Announces First Participants in Each Age Cohort Dosed in Phase 2 Study of mRNA Vacci..
4PFIZER, INC. : Pfizer Down Nearly 8%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease in Over 11 Years -- Data Talk
5BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY : BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Announces Commercial Launch and Availability of ZEPOSIA®..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group