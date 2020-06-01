CBO: Economy Could Take Nearly 10 Years to Catch Up After Coronavirus

The U.S. economy could take the better part of a decade to fully recover from the coronavirus pandemic and related shutdowns, the Congressional Budget Office said.

Stocks Start Week With Modest Gains

Stocks rose as investors embraced signs that global factory activity was on a path toward recovery and largely shrugged off the violent clashes in U.S. cities.

Saudi Arabia, Russia Inch Toward Deal on Postlockdown Oil Cuts

An alliance of oil-producing nations led by Saudi Arabia and Russia is close to a deal that would extend their collective production cuts through Sept. 1, as the world emerges from pandemic-induced lockdowns, delegates said.

Protests Derail Comeback for Restaurants, Retailers

The social unrest in major cities has slowed the reopening efforts of retailers and restaurants still reeling from the effects of the pandemic on their business.

CEOs and Big Businesses Speak out on Racism, Police Violence

Business leaders are speaking out about social injustice and racial inequality in the wake of George Floyd's death at the hands of police and the protests in more than 100 U.S. cities the fatal event has sparked.

China's Economy Is Worse Than It Looks

China's apparent recovery from the coronavirus shutdowns is allowing the country to project strength abroad, but a closer look at its labor market raises some questions over that progress.

Dollar Slides as Investors Regain Confidence in Global Economy

Investors have sold the dollar and begun buying riskier currencies on optimism about an economic recovery as countries emerge from coronavirus lockdowns.

It's No Optical Illusion-U.S. Stocks Really Are Expensive

The headline price/earnings ratio can be misleading, but a plunge in earnings and a recovery that will take time really does make American stocks pricey.

Coronavirus Prods the U.K. to Consider the Once-Unthinkable: Negative Rates

The economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic is whittling away the Bank of England's long-held aversion to subzero rates, in the latest example of how the scale of the Covid-19 crisis is pushing central banks and governments deep into new policy territory.