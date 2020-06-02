Global Markets Edge Higher as U.S. Futures Slip

International markets made small gains, while U.S. stock futures declined, as investors weighed signs of economic recovery against risks stemming from U.S.-China tensions, the new coronavirus and social unrest in the U.S.

U.S. Economy Faces Projected 10-Year Recovery From Coronavirus Effects

The U.S. economy could take the better part of a decade to fully recover from the coronavirus pandemic and related shutdowns, a U.S. budget agency said, as a series of surveys pointed to continuing weakness in global manufacturing.

Depth of the Economic Downturn May Be Less Than Expected, RBA Says

The Reserve Bank of Australia left its policy settings unchanged at a board meeting Tuesday, signaling that while the outlook appears a little more encouraging, great uncertainty will hang over the economy for some time yet.

China's PBOC to Buy Loans From Regional Lenders to Spur Lending

China's central bank said it would buy loans from regional lenders and conduct interest-rate swaps to encourage banks to step up lending and extend loan repayment deadlines for small businesses hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

Protests Derail Comeback for Restaurants, Retailers

The social unrest in major cities has slowed the reopening efforts of retailers and restaurants still reeling from the effects of the pandemic on their business.

CEOs and Big Businesses Speak Out on Racism, Police Violence

Business leaders are speaking out about social injustice and racial inequality in the wake of George Floyd's death at the hands of police and the protests in more than 100 U.S. cities the fatal event has sparked.

Dollar Slides as Investors Regain Confidence in Global Economy

Investors have sold the dollar and begun buying riskier currencies on optimism about an economic recovery as countries emerge from coronavirus lockdowns.

Saudi Arabia, Russia Inch Toward Deal on Postlockdown Oil Cuts

An alliance of oil-producing nations led by Saudi Arabia and Russia is close to a deal that would extend their collective production cuts through Sept. 1, as the world emerges from pandemic-induced lockdowns, delegates said.

China's Economy Is Worse Than It Looks

China's apparent recovery from the coronavirus shutdowns is allowing the country to project strength abroad, but a closer look at its labor market raises some questions over that progress.

It's No Optical Illusion-U.S. Stocks Really Are Expensive

The headline price/earnings ratio can be misleading, but a plunge in earnings and a recovery that will take time really does make American stocks pricey.