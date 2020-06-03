Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/03/2020 | 01:16am EDT
Global Stocks Rise

International stock indexes rose, on optimism that economic activity will improve as countries emerge from lockdowns and that additional government spending will shore up recoveries. 

 
White House Weighs Options for Next Stimulus Bill

President Trump's economic team wants to encourage the public to return to work and resume normal life, including going to restaurants and taking vacations, in its proposals for the next coronavirus relief package. 

 
Australia's Economy Contracts in 1st Quarter, Setting Scene for Recession

Australia's economy contracted in the first quarter for the first time since 2011, as the impact of bush fires and coronavirus-related lockdowns scuttled consumer buying and confidence, setting the scene for the country's first recession in nearly 30 years. 

 
British Pound Climbs on Optimism Over EU Trade Talks

The British pound rose to its highest level against the U.S. dollar in a month as investors grew more optimistic about trade negotiations between the U.K. and the European Union. 

 
Oil Rallies With Traders Anticipating Supply Cuts

Crude prices continued a recent rebound as analysts anticipate that oil producers led by Saudi Arabia and Russia will extend supply curbs in response to the energy industry's crisis. 

 
China Central Bank Vows to Step Up Policy Support for Pandemic-Hit Economy

The China central bank's vice governor said that the coronavirus pandemic's impact on the Chinese economy is bigger than expected and more monetary support measures will be rolled out to support growth and job markets. 

 
China Caixin Service PMI Rebounds Sharply in May

A private gauge of China's service sector activity rebounded sharply to a nearly 10-year high in May as domestic demand recovered amid government measures to buoy economic growth. 

 
South Korea Proposes New Stimulus Amid Pandemic

South Korea's government has proposed a new extra budget worth $28.9 billion, stepping up its fiscal stimulus to ease the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Fauci 'Cautiously Optimistic' About Coronavirus Vaccine

The federal health expert said he believes it is likely that successful vaccine candidates would prove effective 'within a reasonable period of time' to fight the novel pathogen. 

 
China Nudges Banks to Help Small Businesses

China is dabbling with Western-style unconventional monetary policy, as it seeks to shore up small businesses and the labor market without fueling market bubbles.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.15% 0.89033 Delayed Quote.5.37%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.16% 40.22 Delayed Quote.-42.97%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.12% 68.441 Delayed Quote.11.30%
WTI 1.86% 37.784 Delayed Quote.-42.57%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:45aMISSION POSCO : Deliver COVID-19 Quarantine Supplies!
PU
01:30aDollar loses out as hopes of economic recovery spread
RE
01:18aIndonesia central bank sees room for further rupiah appreciation
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:13aIndonesia finmin sees 2020 budget deficit widening to 6.34% of GDP
RE
01:10aSoutheast Asia stocks - Extend rally on rebound hopes; Indonesia, Malaysia up for sixth day
RE
12:40aBlackRock focuses on China credit, oil and travel in Asia
RE
12:17aAs Asia's tropical storm season arrives, grounded airplanes at risk of damage
RE
12:17aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY : Rental fleet collapse drags down U.S. vehicle sales
2Canadian telcos tap Ericsson, Nokia for 5G gear, ditching Huawei
3ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : Zoom nearly doubles revenue forecast on remote-work boost, but costs rising
4DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Germany's Lufthansa posts first-quarter net loss of 2.1 billion e..
5AXA : AXA : Insurer AXA plans to halve proposed dividend payout
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group