Global Stocks Rise

International stock indexes rose, on optimism that economic activity will improve as countries emerge from lockdowns and that additional government spending will shore up recoveries.

Coronavirus Hit on U.S. Economy Might Linger Until 2029; Cases in India Keep Surging

A survey of U.S. nursing homes found some 26,000 Covid-19 deaths, while a report suggests the U.S. economy could take almost a decade to fully recover. India plans to ease lockdowns despite a near-record rise in cases.

China Caixin Service PMI Rebounds Sharply in May

A private gauge of China's service sector activity rebounded sharply to a nearly 10-year high in May as domestic demand recovered amid government measures to buoy economic growth.

China Central Bank Vows to Step Up Policy Support for Pandemic-Hit Economy

The China central bank's vice governor said that the coronavirus pandemic's impact on the Chinese economy is bigger than expected and more monetary support measures will be rolled out to support growth and job markets.

China Revives London Stock-Listing Program

Beijing has approved a Chinese insurer's plans to sell securities in London, signaling that a tie-up between the U.K. and Shanghai stock markets is no longer on hold.

Here's What the ECB Bought With Its PEPP in May

A breakdown released by the ECB has revealed what assets the central bank bought through the end of May with its EUR750 billion PEPP.

Fauci 'Cautiously Optimistic' About Coronavirus Vaccine

The federal health expert said he believes it is likely that successful vaccine candidates would prove effective 'within a reasonable period of time' to fight the novel pathogen.

White House Weighs Options for Next Stimulus Bill

President Trump's economic team wants to encourage the public to return to work and resume normal life, including going to restaurants and taking vacations, in its proposals for the next coronavirus relief package.

Australia's Economy Contracts in 1st Quarter, Setting Scene for Recession

Australia's economy contracted in the first quarter for the first time since 2011, as the impact of bush fires and coronavirus-related lockdowns scuttled consumer buying and confidence, setting the scene for the country's first recession in nearly 30 years.

Oil Rallies With Traders Anticipating Supply Cuts

Crude prices continued a recent rebound as analysts anticipate that oil producers led by Saudi Arabia and Russia will extend supply curbs in response to the energy industry's crisis.