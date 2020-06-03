Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/03/2020 | 05:16pm EDT
China Cancels Some U.S. Farm Shipments, Maritime Executives Say

Orders, among them 23 cargoes of soybeans, are canceled as tensions rise between Washington and Beijing. 

 
Stocks Rise as Hopes Build for More Stimulus

The Dow industrials rose more than 500 points on optimism that economic activity will improve as lockdowns ease and additional government spending will shore up recoveries. 

 
Saudi Arabia, Russia Agree to Extend Production Curbs as Oil Recovers

OPEC delegates said the production agreement is a sign that many of the world's largest oil producers are confident that oil demand will return quickly as coronavirus lockdown restrictions ease around the world. 

 
Fed Expands Municipal-Lending Facility to More Localities

The Federal Reserve said it would again broaden the number of local governments eligible for a new lending program as Illinois announced it would be the first borrower to access the facility. 

 
Global Services Sector Sees Tentative Pickup as Coronavirus Lockdowns Ease

China's services sector emerged from a three-month slump to record strong growth in May, while its counterparts in the U.S. and rest of the world saw further declines in activity as lockdowns began to ease. 

 
U.S. Government-Bond Yields Rise

U.S. Treasury yields climbed to near the top of their recent range after better-than-expected data on job losses and the services sector boosted investors' optimism about an economic rebound. 

 
America's Economy Is Healing Slowly

The economy didn't deteriorate as badly in May as it did April, but it still worsened. The recovery will have to wait. 

 
Coronavirus Stimulus Funds Are Largely Depleted

Direct federal aid spent or committed amounts to $1.11 trillion some nine weeks after Congress approved its largest-ever economic relief measure. 

 
Lockdown Winners and Losers Shouldn't Both Be Rallying

The stock market is sending a contradictory signal about the global economy. Bulls ought to be wary. 

 
Stung by Past Mistakes, Eurozone Takes a Page From U.S. to Fight Crisis

Worried about the depth of its economic downturn, Europe is lining up two new packages potentially worth hundreds of billions of euros that boost prospects for a global recovery.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.83% 39.42 Delayed Quote.-41.61%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.67% 285.6 End-of-day quote.-5.60%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.12% 68.483 Delayed Quote.11.30%
WTI -1.01% 36.722 Delayed Quote.-42.24%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:40pGerman coalition parties agree ?130 billion stimulus package
RE
05:31pTrucking Applauds Chairman DeFazio on Release of Surface Transportation Bill
PU
05:31pDAVID PERDUE : Senator David Perdue Pushes Regulatory Relief
PU
05:28pDemocratic-led U.S. House panel opposes any U.S. trade deal with Brazil
RE
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:04pTSX rises 1.17% to 15,575.11
RE
04:52pSnap removes Trump account from curated promotional section
RE
04:52pCoronavirus Stimulus Funds Are Largely Depleted After Nine Weeks--3rd Update
DJ
04:52pUtilities Up, But Not By Much, Amid Cyclical Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY : Rental fleet collapse drags down U.S. vehicle sales
2Trump administration to bar Chinese passenger carriers from flying to U.S.
3NOKIA OYJ : Nokia and Elisa see sustainability leap in world-first 5G liquid cooling deployment
4LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : LVMH : RBC reiterates its Buy rating
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : WhatsApp, PayPal invest in Indonesian super app Gojek

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group