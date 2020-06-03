Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

06/03/2020 | 11:16pm EDT
Stocks Rise as Hopes Build for More Stimulus

The Dow industrials climbed more than 500 points on optimism that economic activity will improve as lockdowns ease and additional government spending will shore up recoveries. 

 
Saudi Arabia, Russia Agree to Extend Production Curbs as Oil Recovers

OPEC delegates said the production agreement is a sign that many of the world's largest oil producers are confident that oil demand will return quickly as coronavirus lockdown restrictions ease around the world. 

 
China Cancels Some U.S. Farm Shipments, Maritime Executives Say

Orders, among them 23 cargoes of soybeans, are canceled as tensions rise between Washington and Beijing. 

 
U.S. Plans to Block Flights by Chinese Airlines

The Trump administration threatened Wednesday to bar mainland Chinese airlines from flying to and from the U.S. starting June 16, saying Beijing has failed to approve resumption of these routes by U.S. carriers. 

 
Germany's Second Coronavirus Stimulus Package Brings Total  Support to EUR1.3 Trillion

The total cost of Germany's economic-stimulus packages since the start of the coronavirus pandemic is by far the largest in Europe as a share of gross domestic product. 

 
Antimalaria Drug Didn't Protect Against Covid-19 in Latest Study

Hydroxychloroquine didn't prevent people from contracting the disease Covid-19 after exposure to the new coronavirus any better than those who received a placebo, according to a new large study. 

 
U.S. Labor Department Allows Private Equity in 401(k) Plans

Americans saving for retirement could soon find it easier to invest in private-equity funds, as the Labor Department on Wednesday approved including the asset class in defined-contribution plans like 401(k)s. 

 
Fed Expands Municipal-Lending Facility to More Localities

The Federal Reserve said it would again broaden the number of local governments eligible for a new lending program as Illinois announced it would be the first borrower to access the facility. 

 
Global Services Sector Sees Tentative Pickup as Coronavirus Lockdowns Ease

China's services sector emerged from a three-month slump to record strong growth in May, while its counterparts in the U.S. and rest of the world saw further declines in activity as lockdowns began to ease. 

 
America's Economy Is Healing Slowly

The economy didn't deteriorate as badly in May as it did April, but it still worsened. The recovery will have to wait.

ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.23% 39.15 Delayed Quote.-41.61%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.67% 285.6 End-of-day quote.-5.60%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.13% 68.51 Delayed Quote.10.81%
WTI -1.17% 36.483 Delayed Quote.-42.24%
