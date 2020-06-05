Global Stocks Advance

International markets and U.S. stock futures rose, as investors continued to assess the pace of economic recovery.

German Industry Orders Plummet

German manufacturing orders fell almost 26% in April, suffering their largest drop on record due to the coronavirus.

U.S. Business Bankruptcies Rose 48% in May

Corporate bankruptcies spiked during May as the coronavirus pandemic slammed the U.S. economy, pushing the number of filings to levels recorded in the wake of the 2007-09 recession.

Euro Jumps as ECB Expands Bond-Buying Program

The euro climbed to a nearly three-month high against the dollar and yields on southern European debt fell as investors cheered the European Central Bank's expansion of its bond-purchase program.

Oil Prices Finish Higher

Signs of discord over supply cuts among the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other major producers weighed on crude prices earlier in the session.

U.S. Exports, Imports Fell Sharply Amid Coronavirus Disruptions

U.S. exports and imports both posted their largest monthly decreases on record amid coronavirus-related shutdowns around the world.

Australia to Ramp Up Foreign Investor Scrutiny Amid Pandemic Fallout

Australia is moving to subject foreign investors to greater scrutiny when they bid for assets of national security significance, part of an overhaul that comes as governments world-wide rethink foreign takeover laws in the context of the coronavirus.

Alaska Permanent Fund Braces for Modest Near-Term Write-Downs

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. is bracing for declines in its private-equity portfolio over the next two quarters, but the damage might not be as severe as one would expect.

The Case for Alternative Investments

These investments, such as private equity, aren't for everyone, but some financial advisers see opportune timing for deals and diversification.

ECB Ramps Up Stimulus Program Beyond $1.5 Trillion

The European Central Bank scaled up its bond-buying program in a bold move that puts the ECB's stimulus effort in line with that of the Federal Reserve, while U.S. unemployment and trade data pointed to a rocky recovery from the pandemic shutdowns that crippled the global economy.