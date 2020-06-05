Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/05/2020 | 03:16am EDT
Global Stocks Advance

International markets and U.S. stock futures rose, as investors continued to assess the pace of economic recovery. 

 
German Industry Orders Plummet

German manufacturing orders fell almost 26% in April, suffering their largest drop on record due to the coronavirus. 

 
U.S. Business Bankruptcies Rose 48% in May

Corporate bankruptcies spiked during May as the coronavirus pandemic slammed the U.S. economy, pushing the number of filings to levels recorded in the wake of the 2007-09 recession. 

 
Euro Jumps as ECB Expands Bond-Buying Program

The euro climbed to a nearly three-month high against the dollar and yields on southern European debt fell as investors cheered the European Central Bank's expansion of its bond-purchase program. 

 
Oil Prices Finish Higher

Signs of discord over supply cuts among the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other major producers weighed on crude prices earlier in the session. 

 
U.S. Exports, Imports Fell Sharply Amid Coronavirus Disruptions

U.S. exports and imports both posted their largest monthly decreases on record amid coronavirus-related shutdowns around the world. 

 
Australia to Ramp Up Foreign Investor Scrutiny Amid Pandemic Fallout

Australia is moving to subject foreign investors to greater scrutiny when they bid for assets of national security significance, part of an overhaul that comes as governments world-wide rethink foreign takeover laws in the context of the coronavirus. 

 
Alaska Permanent Fund Braces for Modest Near-Term Write-Downs

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. is bracing for declines in its private-equity portfolio over the next two quarters, but the damage might not be as severe as one would expect. 

 
The Case for Alternative Investments

These investments, such as private equity, aren't for everyone, but some financial advisers see opportune timing for deals and diversification. 

 
ECB Ramps Up Stimulus Program Beyond $1.5 Trillion

The European Central Bank scaled up its bond-buying program in a bold move that puts the ECB's stimulus effort in line with that of the Federal Reserve, while U.S. unemployment and trade data pointed to a rocky recovery from the pandemic shutdowns that crippled the global economy.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.18% 40.7 Delayed Quote.-40.09%
WTI 1.89% 37.881 Delayed Quote.-39.39%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:57aEXCLUSIVE : Unfazed by pandemic, Bank of Japan to keep economic recovery view - sources
RE
03:56aRBI announces creation of Payments Infrastructure Development Fund
PU
03:56aSTATE BANK OF PAKISTAN : CMD Circular No. 02 of 2020 - Additional Measures Depositing/Withdrawing Cash from SBP BSC Offices
PU
03:52aToyota to launch hydrogen fuel cell venture with Chinese auto firms
RE
03:51aRESERVE BANK OF INDIA : Money Market Operations as on June 04, 2020
PU
03:50aUK month-on-month house prices fall for third month in May as COVID hits market - Halifax
RE
03:47aChina says forcing Chinese firms off U.S. exchanges will harm U.S.
RE
03:46aTikTok owner ByteDance shuts down overseas news aggregator TopBuzz
RE
03:46aWORLD BANK : A Boost for Early Learning and Literacy in Tuvalu
PU
03:42aEXCLUSIVE : Unfazed by pandemic, Bank of Japan to keep economic recovery view - sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1LUCKIN COFFEE INC. : Pompeo calls Nasdaq's strict rules a model to guard against fraudulent Chinese companies
2U.S. court blocks sales of Bayer weed killer in United States
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : Tesla's Elon Musk calls for breakup of Amazon in tweet
4Asian stocks set for best weekly gain in nine years, U.S. jobs eyed
5INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : Global airlines add flights; U.S. carriers target the great outdoors

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group