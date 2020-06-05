Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

06/05/2020 | 05:15pm EDT
Stocks Surge on Surprisingly Upbeat Jobs Report

U.S. stocks ripped higher after expectations-defying data showed the country added 2.5 million jobs in May, boosting investors' bets on a nascent, if likely uneven economic recovery. 

 
U.S. Unemployment Rate Fell to 13.3% in May

The U.S. jobless rate fell to 13.3% and employers added 2.5 million jobs in May, early signs the labor market is mending as the economy started to reopen following lockdowns related to the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Justice Department Issues Subpoenas to Beef-Processing Giants

The Justice Department is deepening federal antitrust scrutiny of the $213 billion U.S. meat industry, following complaints from farmers and meat buyers about industry pricing practices. 

 
Pent-Up Demand Lifts May New Home Sales 21%, Survey Finds

Sales of newly built homes surged in May, a new survey shows, the latest sign that the housing market is already recovering from a sharp drop in home sales due to the pandemic. 

 
Brexit Talks Stall, Prompting Leaders to Intervene

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to hold talks with top Brussels officials later this month in a bid to break an impasse in negotiations on a post-Brexit trade deal, after the latest round ended with no major breakthrough. 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls by 16 in Latest Week -- Baker Hughes

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by 16 in the last week to 206, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes. 

 
OPEC, Allies to Finalize Oil-Cut Extension After Resolving Dispute

The oil producers are set to meet Saturday to finalize an extension of their production curbs through July, delegates said, after resolving a dispute over compliance and move cautiously to rebalance crude markets. 

 
This Bull Market Isn't as Big as You Think

Just a few big winners are responsible for most of the stock market's rapid recovery. 

 
Investors Sell Safe Bets

U.S. government bond yields surged and gold prices tumbled after Friday's better-than-expected jobs report, the latest sign that investors are wagering on brighter days ahead for the world economy. 

 
Are Memories of 2009 Adding Fuel to the Market Fire?

Many investors failed to catch the best of the post-2008 rally. Fears of missing out again may explain the recent 'dash for trash.'

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY 3.50% 17.75 Delayed Quote.-33.09%
EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS, INC. 3.78% 33.24 Delayed Quote.-23.28%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.89% 0.8911 Delayed Quote.5.68%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.17% 134.95 End-of-day quote.-7.64%
GOLD -1.81% 1681.6 Delayed Quote.12.08%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.18% 95.9 End-of-day quote.-23.24%
LONDON BRENT OIL 5.12% 41.86 Delayed Quote.-40.24%
WTI 5.07% 39.065 Delayed Quote.-39.82%
