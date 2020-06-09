White House Adviser Sees Another Stimulus Bill From Congress

A top economic adviser to President Trump said the White House 'would definitely support' another round of aid to shore up the economy as U.S. businesses begin to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Stocks Pull Back After Recent Rally

Markets retreated after a sharp rise in U.S. stocks Monday pushed the S&P 500 index into positive territory for the year.

Pace of Layoffs Eased in April After Initial Coronavirus Shutdowns

Layoffs declined to 7.7 million in April from 11.5 million in March, the Labor Department said. Industries that were hit hard by coronavirus shutdowns in March, including leisure and retail, experienced fewer layoffs in April.

Rally in Europe's Riskiest Corporate Bonds Masks Lagging Sales

Spreads have tightened in the junk-bond market as investors seeking better returns pour money into a market that has seen a dearth of new bond sales.

Small Investors Are Crowdfunding Property Deals While Stuck at Home

Thousands of small investors sheltering in place are whiling away the time by investing in commercial real estate. A number of them are buying small slices of apartment buildings and other properties through crowdfunding.

European Banks Shares Fall After Watchdog Recommends No Dividends, Buybacks This Year

Shares in European banks lose ground after the European Systemic Risk Board said that banks in the European Union shouldn't pay dividend or buy back shares at least until the end of the year.

Undervalued Stocks Soared, But Not Because They're Undervalued

For decades investors who bought cheap-or "value"-stocks beat the market. There used to be a fierce debate about exactly why, and, with value stocks having a great few weeks, it's time to exhume this ancient argument.

Nasdaq Composite Erases Coronavirus Losses to Seize New Record

The Nasdaq Composite stock index is trading at new highs, the latest sign of the resilience of the big technology companies that have powered the stock market over the past decade.

Recession in U.S. Began in February, Official Arbiter Says

The U.S. officially entered a recession in February, marking the end of the 128-month expansion that was the longest in records reaching back to 1854.

Fed Makes Terms More Favorable for Main Street Lending Program

The central bank reduces minimum and raises maximum loan limits in an effort to reach more small and midsize businesses.