White House Adviser Sees Another Stimulus Bill From Congress

A top economic adviser to President Trump said the White House "would definitely support" another round of aid to shore up the economy as U.S. businesses begin to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Stocks Pull Back After Recent Surge

Markets retreated after a sharp rise in U.S. stocks Monday pushed the S&P 500 index into positive territory for the year. Shares of companies vulnerable to the pandemic, including airlines, lost ground.

Pace of Layoffs Eased in April After Initial Coronavirus Shutdowns

Layoffs declined to 7.7 million in April from 11.5 million in March, the Labor Department said. Industries that were hit hard by coronavirus shutdowns in March, including leisure and retail, experienced fewer layoffs in April.

Shoppers Surprise Retailers by Returning to Stores

Executives at Macy's and Kohl's had anticipated steeper sales declines than they have so far seen during the coronavirus pandemic, as both companies continue to reopen locations across the country.

Individuals Roll the Dice on Stocks as Veterans Fret

Stuck at home with few entertainment options, more newbies turn to shares; "it's like a gambling game."

Rally in Europe's Riskiest Corporate Bonds Masks Lagging Sales

Spreads have tightened in the junk-bond market as investors seeking better returns pour money into a market that has seen a dearth of new bond sales.

Small Investors Are Crowdfunding Property Deals While Stuck at Home

Thousands of small investors sheltering in place are whiling away the time by investing in commercial real estate. A number of them are buying small slices of apartment buildings and other properties through crowdfunding.

Nasdaq Composite Erases Coronavirus Losses to Seize New Record

The Nasdaq Composite stock index is trading at new highs, the latest sign of the resilience of the big technology companies that have powered the stock market over the past decade.

Undervalued Stocks Soared, but Not Because They're Undervalued

For decades investors who bought cheap-or "value"-stocks beat the market. There used to be a fierce debate about exactly why, and, with value stocks having a great few weeks, it's time to exhume this ancient argument.

Recession in U.S. Began in February, Official Arbiter Says

The U.S. officially entered a recession in February, marking the end of the 128-month expansion that was the longest in records reaching back to 1854.