Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/09/2020 | 11:16pm EDT
China's Industrial Deflation Worsened in May

China's factory-gate prices fell deeper into deflation in May amid weakening demand, while consumer inflation eased further due to softening food prices. 

 
Shoppers Surprise Retailers by Returning to Stores

Executives at Macy's and Kohl's had anticipated steeper sales declines than they have so far seen during the coronavirus pandemic, as both companies continue to reopen locations across the country. 

 
White House Adviser Sees Another Stimulus Bill From Congress

A top economic adviser to President Trump said the White House "would definitely support" another round of aid to shore up the economy as U.S. businesses begin to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Individuals Roll Dice on Stocks as Veterans Fret

Stuck at home with few entertainment options, more newbies turn to shares; "it's like a gambling game." 

 
Pace of Layoffs Eased in April After Initial Coronavirus Shutdowns

Layoffs declined to 7.7 million in April from 11.5 million in March, the Labor Department said. Industries that were hit hard by coronavirus shutdowns in March, including leisure and retail, experienced fewer layoffs in April. 

 
Stocks Pull Back After Recent Surge

Markets retreated after a sharp rise in U.S. stocks Monday pushed the S&P 500 index into positive territory for the year. Shares of companies vulnerable to the pandemic, including airlines, lost ground. 

 
Discretionary Stocks Are Making a Comeback

New winners and losers have emerged in the stock market as states continue to reopen and consumers venture out after weeks of diminished spending during the coronavirus shutdowns. 

 
Rally in Europe's Riskiest Corporate Bonds Masks Lagging Sales

Spreads have tightened in the junk-bond market as investors seeking better returns pour money into a market that has seen a dearth of new bond sales. 

 
Small Investors Are Crowdfunding Property Deals While Stuck at Home

Thousands of small investors sheltering in place are whiling away the time by investing in commercial real estate. A number of them are buying small slices of apartment buildings and other properties through crowdfunding. 

 
Nasdaq Composite Touches 10000 as Post-Virus Rally Marches On

The Nasdaq Composite stock index briefly topped the 10000 milestone for the first time Tuesday, the latest sign of the resilience of the big technology companies that have powered the stock market over the past decade.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.09% 27272.3 Delayed Quote.-3.38%
NASDAQ 100 0.66% 9967.173982 Delayed Quote.13.38%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.29% 9953.753005 Delayed Quote.10.61%
S&P 500 -0.78% 3207.18 Delayed Quote.-0.73%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:33aDeputy FM holds talks with Hungarian Ambassador
PU
12:33aCENTRAL BANK OF PHILIPPINES : BSP Rediscount Rates for June 2020 and Loan Availments as of May 2020
PU
12:21aIndonesia central bank governor says stronger rupiah 'good for economy'
RE
12:18aKOSTAT STATISTICS KOREA : Household Income and Expenditure Trends in the First Quarter of 2020
PU
12:16aAZTEC MINERALS : Highlights Top Priority Targets on the Cervantes Porphyry Gold-Copper Project in Sonora, Mexico
PU
12:16aIEA INTERNATIONAL ENERGY AGENCY : The pandemic and a mild winter have delivered a historic shock to the global natural gas market
PU
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
06/09SoftBank's Arm says China joint venture replaces CEO
RE
06/09LAND INFORMATION NEW ZEALAND : An overseas investor that purchased a property without Overseas Investment Office consent must pay $539,914.47 following a penalty judgment released by the High Court on 8 June 2020.
PU
06/09Japanese shares regain lost ground as growth stocks back in focus
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Pompeo chides HSBC for 'corporate kowtow' to Beijing
2NIKOLA : NIKOLA : Correction to the Nikola Article
3FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION : FUJIFILM : Japan's Fujifilm to spend $928 million to double capacity of Danish..
4NIFCO INC. : NIFCO : Notice of Convocation Annual General Meeting 2020
5Operation HOPE Announces a New Marshall Plan for National Economic Recovery
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group