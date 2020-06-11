Global Stocks Drop on Gloomy Federal Reserve Outlook

International stocks declined after the Federal Reserve vowed to keep its monetary policy aggressive and struck a cautious note on jobs, prompting investors to revisit their assumptions about U.S. economic recovery.

China Auto Sales Continue Turnaround

Sales jumped 14.5% in May from a year earlier, driven by heavy discounts and promotions, after snapping a nearly two-year losing streak in the previous month..

Fed Officials Project No Rate Increases Through 2022

Federal Reserve officials signaled plans to keep interest rates near zero for years and said they were studying how to provide more support to a U.S. economy battered by the coronavirus and related shutdowns.

U.S. Budget Deficit Widened to $399 Billion in May From $208 Billion a Year Earlier

The U.S. government's budget deficit rose 92% in May from a year earlier to $399 billion, as revenues plummeted and spending surged on efforts to stem the new coronavirus pandemic and the fallout from lockdowns.

Pandemic Continues to Weigh on U.S. Consumer Prices

U.S. consumer prices continued to slip in May after a sharp drop in April, while the cost of groceries went up again with people staying at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Oil Prices Defy Supply-Demand Fundamentals

Rather than surging on supply and demand fundamentals, oil prices have ridden along with other risky assets, such as stocks. Analysts and traders worry the rebound has been too sharp and could prove short-lived.

Mnuchin Backs More Aid to Hard-Hit Small Businesses

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told lawmakers he supports targeted additional aid to businesses large and small that have been hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic.

Italy Looks to Draw Mom-and-Pop Investors to Bond Market

Italy's debt-laden government plans to tap mom-and-pop investors with a new bond whose payout will be partially linked to the country's economic growth.

Investing Giants Gave Away Voting Power Ahead of Shareholder Fight

GameStop shareholders vote this week to resolve a fight over the embattled videogame retailer's board. But the company's largest investors won't cast much of a vote.

A Rising China's Underclass Is Suddenly Thrust Into the Light

Jobs, instead of growth, will be the focus of China's post-Covid-19 economy. The plight of the country's millions of low-income workers is highlighting the gaps in China's social safety net-and creating political fissures as well.