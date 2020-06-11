Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/11/2020 | 05:16pm EDT
U.S. Stocks End Sharply Lower as Investor Jitters Grow Over Virus Spikes

Growing fears of a spike in coronavirus infections in the U.S. sent the stock market tumbling, pulling the Dow industrials down 1,862 points, its worst day since punishing selloffs in March. 

 
Steven Mnuchin Says White House Considering Second Round of Stimulus Payments

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the administration is weighing getting behind a second round of stimulus payments for Americans as part of an economic relief package Congress is likely to consider next month. 

 
WSJ Survey: U.S. Recovery From Pandemic Shock to Begin by Third Quarter

The U.S. economy will be in recovery by the third quarter of this year, economists said in a survey that also concluded the labor market will fare better than previously expected following the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Net Worth of U.S. Households Dived in First Quarter

The net worth of U.S. households saw a record decline in the first three months of this year as the coronavirus pandemic sent shock waves through the economy and caused equity prices to plummet. 

 
Coronavirus Took Heavier Toll on Emerging Markets

Companies headquartered in developing economies were more likely to have experienced a mainly negative impact from the pandemic, according to a review of hundreds of earnings reports by Dow Jones Newswires. 

 
Trump Says Fed's Forecasts Are Too Gloomy

President Trump criticized the Federal Reserve after its chairman, Jerome Powell, said the economy faced a potentially long road to full recovery and that the central bank would provide more support as needed. 

 
More Than 1.5 Million Workers Sought Jobless Benefits Last Week

Though states continue to work through a backlog of claims, new applications for unemployment benefits have trended down since the pandemic triggered a surge in claims at the end of March. 

 
Davey the Day Trader Deconstructed

Today's speculative mania for sometimes worthless stocks has many of the same underpinnings as typical manias, but a couple of unusual ones too. 

 
A Scramble for Gold Is Redrawing the Map of the Market

New York faces a gold rush after the coronavirus pandemic threw precious-metal markets into disarray, setting off a scramble by traders to cut their losses. 

 
Small-Town Retail's Shining Moment Can Last

Retailers in less-populated areas have done better than the population-dense hubs during the coronavirus pandemic. Some are well-poised to continue outperforming big city retailers.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:38pEC One and Two-Cent Coins Cease to be Legal Tender After 30 June
PU
10:38pBaltic Prime Ministers discussed the future of Rail Baltic with the Commissioner for Transport
PU
10:38pWORLD BANK : Equipping Health Care Workers in Maldives to Fight COVID-19
PU
10:34pWall Street's 'fear gauge' jumps on fears of coronavirus resurgence
RE
10:28pIMF INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND : Capacity Development
PU
10:23pTHUNE : Fighting for South Dakota's Farmers and Ranchers is a Top Priority During Pandemic
PU
10:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
10:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10:13pTSX falls 4.14% to 15,050.92
RE
10:10pGlobal stocks tumble, safe-haven assets rally on downbeat Fed outlook
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : U.S. companies vow to fight racism but face critics on diversity
3INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : British Airways turns to Damien H..
4GRUBHUB INC. : Grubhub Jilts Uber For Europe's Just Eat -- WSJ
5NOKIA OYJ : Nokia Names Marco Wiren CFO, Replacing Kristian Pullola

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group