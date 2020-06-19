Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

06/19/2020 | 05:15pm EDT
EU Leaders Aim to Strike Coronavirus Rescue Deal by End of July

European Union leaders said they aim to agree on a coronavirus-crisis recovery plan worth hundreds of billions of euros by the end of July, but strong differences remain over how to craft the package. 

 
Stocks End Mostly Lower as Apple Closes Stores

U.S. stocks gave up gains to end lower after Apple said it is closing some stores in Florida, Arizona and other states due to a rise in coronavirus cases, stoking fears of another lockdown. 

 
Fed to Assess How Banks React to Possible Covid-19 Scenarios

The Federal Reserve will use an analysis of large banks' ability to withstand various coronavirus-related recession scenarios as it forms policies on capital requirements, dividends and stock buybacks, a top central bank official said. 

 
Powell Says Crisis Exposes Long-Standing Inequalities

The economic shock caused by the coronavirus pandemic has exposed a range of "troubling inequalities," most of which have predated the current crisis, the Fed chairman says. 

 
May's U.S. Jobs Rebound Was Widespread

Nearly all states added jobs last month as business reopenings allowed most areas of the country to start recovering from huge employment losses endured earlier in the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Foreign Businesses Hit Bonanza in U.S. Credit Markets

Droves of foreign companies are raising U.S. dollars to capitalize on low borrowing costs and roaring investor demand for corporate debt. 

 
Florida Reports Record High Daily Covid-19 Cases

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said that confirmed positive cases were increasingly concentrated among younger people, and India reported 13,586 new coronavirus cases. 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls by 10 in Latest Week, Baker Hughes Says

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by 10 in the past week to 189, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes. 

 
Oil Prices Rise on Demand Hopes

Oil prices climbed, sending U.S. crude back near $40 a barrel with traders hopeful that global fuel demand will rebound more quickly than anticipated. 

 
Today's Irrational Stock Market: A Moment in the Sun for Technical Analysts?

Trying to predict the direction of stock prices based on the shape of lines in a chart often seems akin to reading tea leaves. In today's markets, however, so-called technical analysis may not be completely wide of the mark.

ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -0.57% 349.72 Delayed Quote.19.09%
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY -3.85% 15.49 Delayed Quote.-39.56%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.01% 41.16816 Delayed Quote.-38.58%
WTI 0.66% 39.42 Delayed Quote.-38.92%
