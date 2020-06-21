Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

06/21/2020 | 11:16pm EDT
Economy Week Ahead: Housing, Factories and Consumer Spending

Data out this week will show where the economy is starting to mend and where damage is lingering from efforts to contain the new coronavirus. 

 
White House Preparing for Second Wave of Coronavirus, Trade Adviser Says

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said Sunday that the Trump administration is preparing for a second wave of coronavirus infections in the fall. 

 
More Stocks Drive Rally, Decreasing Reliance on Big Tech

High-flying technology companies have helped the U.S. stock market claw back most of its losses for the year. Now, other stocks are helping to carry the load. 

 
Cash Remains King as Companies Close a Dismal Second Quarter

Cash remains king for large publicly traded U.S. companies adjusting to an economy and operations sharply changed by the pandemic. 

 
Thank Stimulus for the Market's Whiplash

The winners and losers of the latest boom have been twisted by the extraordinary power of money from central banks and governments. 

 
Health-Care Stocks Risk Another Covid-19 Jolt

Hospitals are returning to normal, but rising case counts could derail the stock rally. 

 
EU Leaders Aim to Strike Coronavirus Rescue Deal by End of July

European Union leaders said they aim to agree on a coronavirus-crisis recovery plan worth hundreds of billions of euros by the end of July, but strong differences remain over how to craft the package. 

 
Stocks End Mostly Lower as Apple Closes Stores

U.S. stocks gave up gains to end lower after Apple said it is closing some stores in Florida, Arizona and other states due to a rise in coronavirus cases, stoking fears of another lockdown. 

 
Fed to Assess How Banks React to Possible Covid-19 Scenarios

The Federal Reserve will use an analysis of large banks' ability to withstand various coronavirus-related recession scenarios as it forms policies on capital requirements, dividends and stock buybacks, a top central bank official said. 

 
Powell Says Crisis Exposes Long-Standing Inequalities

The economic shock caused by the coronavirus pandemic has exposed a range of "troubling inequalities," most of which have predated the current crisis, the Fed chairman says.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -0.57% 349.72 Delayed Quote.19.09%
FLYING TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. -1.86% 6.32 End-of-day quote.0.66%
