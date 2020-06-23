Fed's Bullard: As Bad as Economy Has Been, 90% of Output Maintained

St. Louis Fed leader James Bullard remains optimistic the U.S. economy can see a meaningful rebound over the final six months of the year as it continues addressing the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

Bank of Japan May Be in Wait-And-See Mode for a While

The Bank of Japan's summary of opinions from its latest policy-setting meeting suggests it may wait to see the effects of its recent measures to help companies affected by the coronavirus.

Housing Market's Green Shoots

New-home sales figures show the U.S. housing market got a lot better last month. Barring a big downward revision to the report, the stage seems set for a further recovery in June-the last big month of the home-selling season.

Public Real-Estate Companies Are the New Way to Buy Distress

With few buildings for sale during the coronavirus pandemic, some buyers are scurrying to acquire shares in public real-estate companies and bonds.

Nasdaq Hits Another Record as Tech Shares Fuel Rally

Major indexes rose as investors cheered indicators showing that business activity has been picking up. Nasdaq outpaced the others, boosted by gains in Apple and Amazon.

Coronavirus Cases Top 9.1 Million Globally; Second Wave Hits Seoul

Rising infections in the U.S. bring nationwide confirmed cases to more than 2.3 million and the death toll to more than 121,000. South Korean health authorities said 30 of the country's 46 new infections were imported.

Coronavirus Races Across Latin America, a Warning to Poor Nations

Latin America is the new center of the pandemic, accounting for nearly half the world's Covid-19 deaths in the past two weeks. The pandemic is sending poverty rates skyrocketing and eroding the social gains the region made in the past two decades.

Treasury May Consider Extending Tax Filing Deadline a Second Time

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin suggested that the benefits of doing so are less clear than before.

RBNZ Keeps Cash Rate Unchanged, Prepared to Add Stimulus

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand left its cash rate unchanged at a record low of 0.25%, as expected, and said it would add stimulus as needed.

Global Economy Shows Signs of Pulling Out of Its Slump

The global economy is gradually pulling out of its stall as businesses reopen after pandemic-induced lockdowns, with output contracting at a slower pace in the U.S., Europe and Asia this month.