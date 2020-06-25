Unemployment Claims Level Off at Historically High Totals So Far in June

The number of workers seeking jobless benefits has held steady at about 1.5 million each week so far in June, signaling a slow recovery for the job market as states face new infections that could impede getting people back to work.

U.S. Stocks Fall as Unemployment Claims Hold Steady

Major indexes wobbled as coronavirus cases accelerated across the U.S., leading businesses to revisit plans for resuming normal operations and damping hopes of a rapid economic recovery.

FDIC to Lift Postcrisis Curb on Banks

Federal regulators are set to roll back a postcrisis rule that could free up tens of billions of dollars for major banks, delivering Wall Street one of its biggest wins of the Trump administration.

Food Exporters Resist China's New Coronavirus Restrictions

As China tries to stave off a resurgence of Covid-19, the customs authority requested that companies sending food products to the country sign documents declaring that their food hasn't been contaminated by the virus.

Credit Suisse Review of Funds Prompted by SoftBank's Multiple Roles

Executives at Credit Suisse are reviewing several of the bank's funds after becoming concerned about the multiple roles played by Japanese conglomerate SoftBank, according to people familiar with the matter.

ECB Officials Weighed On Bond-Buying Program, Minutes Show

European Central Bank officials weighed the pros and cons of their bond-buying program at their latest policy meeting, and emphasized the program's strict limits, according to a detailed account of the meeting could help to defuse a row with Germany's top court.

Sugar Is Set for Best Quarter Since 2016, but Outlook Remains Murky

Sugar prices are poised for their best quarter in four years, driven by a recovery in oil markets and supply disruptions in the market for the sweetener. But traders say the rally may not last.

U.S. Coronavirus-Case Surge Throws Off Plans for Reopenings

States are introducing new restrictions and businesses are facing delays in reopening as coronavirus cases surge in some parts of the U.S.

Economic Forecasting Faces Challenges Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Analysts expected 7.5 million U.S. jobs would be wiped out by the pandemic in May. Instead, 2.5 million were added, leaving some economists dumbfounded.

Small-Business Aid Program Has Significant Fraud Risk, GAO Says

The $670 billion Paycheck Protection Program faces a significant risk of fraud because of confusing rules and lack of safeguards, a Government Accountability Office report has found.