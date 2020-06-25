Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/25/2020 | 11:16am EDT
Unemployment Claims Level Off at Historically High Totals So Far in June

The number of workers seeking jobless benefits has held steady at about 1.5 million each week so far in June, signaling a slow recovery for the job market as states face new infections that could impede getting people back to work. 

 
U.S. Stocks Fall as Unemployment Claims Hold Steady

Major indexes wobbled as coronavirus cases accelerated across the U.S., leading businesses to revisit plans for resuming normal operations and damping hopes of a rapid economic recovery. 

 
FDIC to Lift Postcrisis Curb on Banks

Federal regulators are set to roll back a postcrisis rule that could free up tens of billions of dollars for major banks, delivering Wall Street one of its biggest wins of the Trump administration. 

 
Food Exporters Resist China's New Coronavirus Restrictions

As China tries to stave off a resurgence of Covid-19, the customs authority requested that companies sending food products to the country sign documents declaring that their food hasn't been contaminated by the virus. 

 
Credit Suisse Review of Funds Prompted by SoftBank's Multiple Roles

Executives at Credit Suisse are reviewing several of the bank's funds after becoming concerned about the multiple roles played by Japanese conglomerate SoftBank, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
ECB Officials Weighed On Bond-Buying Program, Minutes Show

European Central Bank officials weighed the pros and cons of their bond-buying program at their latest policy meeting, and emphasized the program's strict limits, according to a detailed account of the meeting could help to defuse a row with Germany's top court. 

 
Sugar Is Set for Best Quarter Since 2016, but Outlook Remains Murky

Sugar prices are poised for their best quarter in four years, driven by a recovery in oil markets and supply disruptions in the market for the sweetener. But traders say the rally may not last. 

 
U.S. Coronavirus-Case Surge Throws Off Plans for Reopenings

States are introducing new restrictions and businesses are facing delays in reopening as coronavirus cases surge in some parts of the U.S. 

 
Economic Forecasting Faces Challenges Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Analysts expected 7.5 million U.S. jobs would be wiped out by the pandemic in May. Instead, 2.5 million were added, leaving some economists dumbfounded. 

 
Small-Business Aid Program Has Significant Fraud Risk, GAO Says

The $670 billion Paycheck Protection Program faces a significant risk of fraud because of confusing rules and lack of safeguards, a Government Accountability Office report has found.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 1.29% 9.616 Delayed Quote.-27.55%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.94% 40.64 Delayed Quote.-35.85%
PROS HOLDINGS, INC. 1.95% 45.01 Delayed Quote.-26.24%
WTI 0.86% 38.295 Delayed Quote.-34.68%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:36aOil prices climb as U.S. economic data lends support
RE
11:35aManufacturing Activity in Central U.S. Swings to Expansion in June -- Kansas City Fed
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:04a'THE MONEY'S GONE' : Wirecard collapses owing $4 billion
RE
10:59aWhatsApp says Brazil central bank willing to restore payments service
RE
10:57aDelta says unlikely to add 'many more' flights for rest of 2020
RE
10:52aTSX treads water as rising coronavirus cases offset gains in energy shares
RE
10:49aCHARTERED INSTITUTE OF LOGISTICS AND TRANSPORT : Royal Mail to cut 2,000 jobs as virus hits business
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : 'THE MONEY'S GONE': Wirecard collapses owing $4 billion
2HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOG : EXCLUSIVE: Trump administration says Huawei, Hikvision backed by Chines..
3BAYER AG : BAYER AG : HSBC gives a Buy rating
4SOCIETÀ CATTOLICA DI ASSICURAZIONE - : Cattolica's Shares Jump After Generali Commits to Become Major Sharehol..
5ROYAL MAIL PLC : ROYAL MAIL : Full Year Results 2019-20

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group