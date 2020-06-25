Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

06/25/2020 | 11:16pm EDT
Fed Stress Test Finds U.S. Banks Healthy Enough to Withstand the Coronavirus Crisis

In its annual stress test, the Fed said the nation's biggest banks are healthy but could suffer 2008-style losses if the economy languishes. It ordered them to cap dividends and halt buybacks to guard against soured loans. 

 
Fed's George: Unclear What Fed Policy Will Need to Do Next

Kansas City Fed leader Esther George said with the future path of the economy linked to how well health threats from the coronavirus pandemic can be managed, it is unclear what lies ahead for central-bank policy efforts. 

 
Stocks Climb at End of Rocky Session

U.S. stocks climbed, led by shares of banks, which rose on a regulator's decision to ease some post-financial crisis requirements. 

 
U.K. Car Manufacturing in May Dives to Worst Since 1946

U.K. car manufacturing fell 95% in May, marking its worst level for that month since 1946, as production lines start to reopen after coronavirus-related shutdowns, according to The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders. 

 
BOJ to Keep Large Balance Sheet to Pursue Inflation Target

Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda has pledged to maintain the bank's large balance sheet even after the coronavirus pandemic eases to pursue its 2% inflation target. 

 
Exchanges Get Discretion to Police Technology Glitches

Futures exchanges would be expected to create defenses against disruptive technology failures, but might not have to upgrade current policies under a proposal issued by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. 

 
Virus Surge, Jobs Report Fuel Government-Bond Buying

Fears about a second wave of coronavirus cases prompted investors to seek safety in Treasurys and to sell bonds of companies in industries most impacted by economic shutdowns. 

 
ECB Officials Weighed On Bond-Buying Program, Minutes Show

European Central Bank officials weighed the pros and cons of their bond-buying program at their latest policy meeting, and emphasized the program's strict limits, according to a detailed account of the meeting could help to defuse a row with Germany's top court. 

 
Bank of Mexico Cuts Interest Rates for Fifth Time This Year

The Bank of Mexico cut interest rates, citing substantial risks to the economy as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Food Exporters Resist China's New Coronavirus Restrictions

As China tries to stave off a resurgence of Covid-19, the customs authority requested that companies sending food products to the country sign documents declaring that their food hasn't been contaminated by the virus.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.02% 120.18 Delayed Quote.-1.17%
PROS HOLDINGS, INC. 4.10% 46.01 Delayed Quote.-23.21%
