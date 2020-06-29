China Factory Activity Gauge Rises to Three-Month High

UPDATED: An official gauge of China's factory activity rose to a three-month high in June, bolstered by improving demand.

Fed Chairman Says Economy Faces 'New Challenges' from Virus

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the reopening of the U.S. economy has happened sooner than expected, but cautioned that the uptick in coronavirus infections poses challenges.

Fed Opens Lending Program for New Issuance of Corporate Debt

The central bank opened its $500 billion lending program to support issuance of new debt by large corporations, the last of nine emergency programs it is running to backstop lending markets reeling from the pandemic.

U.S. Stocks Rise to Start the Week

The Dow industrials climbed more than 500 points as investors weighed the rise in coronavirus infections with the likelihood of future lockdowns and the continuation of easy monetary policy.

RBA Stands Ready to Buy More Bonds if Needed

The pandemic's impact on the Australian economy has been significant and will be felt for some time, requiring support from both lower interest rates and expanded government spending, RBA Deputy Gov. Guy Debelle said.

Governments Roll Back Coronavirus Trade Barriers

Governments around the world have already repealed more than a third of the export bans on medical products and other restrictions put in place as a response to the coronavirus, the World Trade Organization said.

Deals Resume in Sale of Risky Loan Funds

Sales of new collateralized-loan obligations, or CLOs, have rebounded sharply over the past six weeks as debt investors resume their reach for higher-yielding, riskier debt.

U.S. Pending Home Sales Rebound in May

The number of houses going under contract rebounded sharply in May after two previous months of declines, a sign homebuyers returned to the market as coronavirus-related lockdowns began to ease.

Supreme Court Orders Restructuring of Consumer-Finance Watchdog

The Supreme Court ordered changes to a government consumer-finance watchdog created in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, capping a 10-year battle over the agency by ruling its structure was unconstitutional because the director held too much unchecked power.

U.S. Coronavirus Cases Surge Amid Strains on Hospitals

Cases of the new coronavirus continued to surge over the weekend in the U.S., while parts of the country pulled back reopenings, and some faced strains on hospital and testing capacity.