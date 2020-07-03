European Stocks Drift Lower With U.S. Markets Shut

European stocks fell, with trading volumes down as American markets were shut for the Independence Day holiday and investors took stock of a surge in coronavirus infections in the U.S.

U.S. Coronavirus Cases Hit New Single-Day High Ahead of July Fourth Weekend

New coronavirus cases in the U.S. rose to more than 52,000 as the nation entered a Fourth of July weekend marked by restrictions on many activities and warnings to maintain social-distancing practices.

French, Spanish Services Sectors Returned to Growth in June

The services sectors in France and Spain returned to growth in June, while those of Germany and Italy saw much smaller declines in activity than in recent months, according to surveys of purchasing managers published Friday.

China's Economy Regains Strength After Strict Coronavirus Measures

Economic activity is gathering momentum in China, a raft of survey data showed, the latest sign that Beijing's uncompromising approach to the coronavirus pandemic is starting to pay dividends even as the U.S. shuts down swaths of its economy in a struggle to contain the virus.

With a Few Covid-19 Adjustments, Chinese Factory Gets Back to Work

China, which began restarting its manufacturing plants over four months ago after Covid-19 forced a nationwide shutdown, provides a template for how to do it safely.

Hong Kong Security Law Stuns International Business: 'It Turns Out It Is Really Bad'

Beijing is telling foreign companies not to worry, but its intercession in Hong Kong has executives fearing that the city's unique role as a business hub is in jeopardy.

French Prime Minister Resigns, Triggering Shuffle of Macron's Government

The government of President Emmanuel Macron was upended following the resignation of his prime minister, Édouard Philippe, who spearheaded the president's pro-business agenda and garnered significant popularity for his handling of the coronavirus.

Bond Markets Show a Japanese Future for U.S. Banks

The gap between yields on Japan's longest-dated government bonds and those in the rest of the developed world have never been narrower. That will eat away at banking profits.

Chapter 11 Business Bankruptcies Rose 26% in First Half

Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings increased 26% in the first half of this year as more U.S. companies sought protection from creditors during the coronavirus pandemic, according to legal-services firm Epiq Systems.

CBO Sees Double-Digit Jobless Rate Through 2020, GDP to Shrink 5.9%

The jobless rate is expected to remain in double-digits through the end of the year, and the economy will shrink an estimated 5.9%, according to projections released by the Congressional Budget Office.